Contact 211 provides support, reassurance to hundreds throughout region

“We do a lot,” said Lydia Blackwell, volunteer coordinator and community relations director for Contact 211. “We’re a jack of many trades.”

Contact 211 is a telephone helpline and referral ministry that serves Washington, Greene, Carter, Unicoi, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson and Sullivan counties.

The nonprofit organization provides three main services to the community: information and referral, a crisis helpline and reassurance calls. Each confidential service is offered at no cost to the caller.

Information and Referral

Contact 211 has operated an information and referral system since the early 2000s, after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“When the 9/11 tragedy occurred in New York City, the emergency lines were being flooded with non-emergency calls of people needing to know what resources they had available to help them with various things,” Blackwell said. “So the government stepped in and asked United Way to form something called 211, which was for information and referral.”

Blackwell said the information and referral service accounts for about a third of what Contact 211 does. As part of this service, a person can dial 211 from any of the eight counties served and get referrals or information on a variety of helpful resources.

“We can help with things like finding resources to help you pay your power bill, finding resources to help you get in counseling,” Blackwell said. “We refer to over 600 different nonprofits.”

Crisis Helpline

From loneliness to depression to life transitions, Blackwell said Contact 211’s crisis helpline is available for those who need encouragement or simply a listening ear.

The helpline is run by volunteers who are trained in crisis management.

“I train them in QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer,” Blackwell said. “It’s one of the suicide risk assessment tools, and it just assesses risk and whether or not we feel like emergency services needs to be dispatched to keep somebody safe, or if they just need somebody to talk to or be referred over to counseling.”

Reassurance Calls

Those who need to talk with a volunteer regularly can participate in the reassurance program, which provides scheduled, daily calls to the elderly, homebound or anyone else who may need them.

Unlike the crisis hotline and the information and referral service, which are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the reassurance calls run seven days a week, and volunteers can call people up to three times per day.

“Some of them are suffering from severe anxiety, severe depression and things like that,” Blackwell said. “Some people are homebound, and they can’t really get out. So we’ll call them just to talk to them and see how their day is going and check to make sure everything is OK.”

Contact 211 is 100 percent volunteer-based. Blackwell said volunteers typically answer calls for two to three hours a week, either at the Contact 211 office or from their home, if they have a safe and confidential space.

Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer should send Blackwell an email at lblackwell@contact211jc.org. Then, after submitting an official application, prospective volunteers must participate in a few training sessions.

“We focus on a lot of mental health things,” Blackwell said. “So it’s going to be a lot of how to do a suicide assessment, how to recognize the signs and symptoms in a caller and some facts about suicide.”

For more information, visit www.contact211jc.org. To reach the crisis hotline, call (423) 926-0144.