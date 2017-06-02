Out & About with Katherine: Tea, flowers and farmers markets

Hello, dear readers!

I have so much to share with you today. It feels like spring is finally here and so many activities are calling to us!

I am still smiling from the Carl Tanner visit. I have heard that the Symphony office has already received calls wanting to know when he will be back in Kingsport. Well, we will just have to share him with the rest of the world for the next year or two. It was such a treat seeing and meeting so many friends and acquaintances at the gatherings and concert. Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Morie and several others from my former neighborhood attended several of the events and, even though it had been decades since I had seen them, I knew them immediately! Dr. Matthew and Sara Riggins celebrated their 30th anniversary amid many well-wishers and beautiful flowers. Dr. Beverly DeAngelis, of the ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts and her husband, Steven Jackson, enjoyed touring Rotherwood Mansion and the beautiful views of the river and mountains. Seeing Mrs. Virginia Wooten, the mother of a schoolmate from childhood, who still is as beautiful as she was when I was at Dobyns Bennett was indeed a treat. There was much to hear and celebrate with the Symphony and Carl, and ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, where Carl had held a Master Class for several voice students that afternoon. Symphony of the Mountains music director and conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth talked about the upcoming season, which sounds amazing!! The Symphony of the Mountains and the Dobyns Bennett Band - what a fantastic opportunity for those students!

Ok, moving on around the area... I spent an early Saturday morning at the Kingsport Farmers Market, where I was captivated by all the beautiful pots and hanging baskets, just in time for Mother’s Day! I talked with a gentleman from Sunny Hill Greenhouse and he told me that, the day before, his son had been planting pots as fast as he could. Looking around, I saw many varieties of annuals and perennials just waiting to take a spot on a sunny patio or underneath a shady porch.

On a not-so-sunny day, I chose to attend the Netherland Inn Tea. It was a lovely event, in spite of the storm. We talked and laughed so much we didn’t even hear the rain. The food was excellent, and the attire most festive and spring-like. (Some patrons went to great lengths, especially with their hats.) A “shout out” to Katie Richardson, a very talented local harpist, who played during the tea. I had never heard of her before the tea, but look forward to hearing more from her. I could not attend the Saturday Tea, but I heard it was also lovely and very well-attended. Great job, ladies, and thank you for such a lovely event.

Speaking of lovely events, First Broad Street United Methodist Church opened its doors to the region recently for its highly-anticipated Flower Festival. I’ve attended five of these events over the years and am always amazed at the incredible talent and creativity of the participants. Even though the skill level of the Church’s Altar Guild is formidable, the arrangements on view throughout the church range from simple and sweet to large and elegant to fun and whimsical. And even though the guest artists are professional, they are not extremely serious or formal. As a matter of fact, the first year I attended, the guest floral arranger (someone often quoted in Southern Living Magazine) described how he arranged floral designs in his own home and business: "bunch, stuff and fluff.” It doesn’t get much easier than that!

With warmer weather, school out for the summer and lots of free time, please keep your eyes open and watch out for the other guy! Stay safe this summer and remember to look out for children, the elderly and pets - they are all very vulnerable to hot weather.

Until next time, I’ll see you Out and About!

Here are some happenings you might want to add to your calendar:

June 3: Members of Birding Kingsport will lead bird walks at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. in celebration of International Bird Migration Day. Both walks will start at Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport. Walk participants should wear sturdy shoes suitable for walking in grass and on uneven ground. The less than one mile walks will last about fifty minutes and are free and suitable for all ages. Birding Kingsport, Fred J. Alsop Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, was formed in 2015 and meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Kingsport Association, 229 Broad Street, Kingsport. Guests and new members are welcome. For more information, email birdingkingsport@gmail.com or check out Birdingkingsport.org.

June 3: Jonesborough’s 21st annual Garden Gala will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The day-long charity event, hosted by the Tuesday Garden Club and Schubert Club and supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, will feature several private gardens, an elegant tea, music by harpist Martha Painter, and gardening presentations and demonstrations. Marketplace vendors will be set up on the International Storytelling Center Plaza from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16; group rate for 10 or more is $13. Purchase tickets online at www.jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.

June 4: The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Exhibition will be on display June 4 through June 28 at the Main Art Gallery and Atrium Gallery at the Kingsport Renaissance Center, located at 1200 E. Center Street in Kingsport. There will be an Awards Reception from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at the Main Art Gallery located in the Kingsport Renaissance Center.

June 16: “Be Our Guest” is the theme of Theatre Bristol’s annual gala and fundraiser, at 6 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. The event will feature food and drinks, entertainment by J&K Classics and premium seating at the opening-night production of Theatre Bristol’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Admission to the 6 p.m. event is $150 for couples and $75 for individuals. Reservations can be made online at www.theatrebristol.org or by calling 423-212-3625.

June 24: Rhythms and Rides Festival 2017, featuring a car show and live music by Folk Soul Revival and Rubiks Groove, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport. Admission is free. Register a car for a minimum $20 donation; add an Auto Cross component for a minimum $45 donation. All proceeds benefit Holston Home for Children. Visit www.rnrfest.com to reserve your spot now.

Katherine Scoggins is a Sunday Stories columnist who highlights local happenings and community organizations twice a month in Out & About with Katherine. To share photos, add an upcoming event to our calendar or invite Katherine to attend, email communitynews@timesnews.net.