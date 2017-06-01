Summer off to a sizzling start for Literacy Council of Kingsport

“We truly appreciate the continued support of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” said Megan Miller, executive director for the Literacy Council of Kingsport.

What does the Dollar General Literacy Foundation support through Dollar General Corporation’s “Serving Others” mission? These donated funds will help to teach adults how to read, help students prepare for G.E.D. exams, help students improve their literacy skills, help with summer reading programs and help non-English-speaking children learn to speak English.

Literacy Council of Kingsport has been providing free one-on-one tutoring for adults, qualified children and youth in three areas: adult basic literacy, English for speakers of other languages and tutoring for children and youth since 1986.

“Our students are experiencing a better quality of life by improving their literacy skills and achieving their individual goals. Together, we continue to build a stronger community through the power of literacy,” Miller said.

Another way the Literacy Council of Kingsport maintains its programs is through fundraising events.

Miller is excited to announce next month’s Literacy Luncheon event featuring well-known New York Times best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe. Monroe will be at Allandale Mansion, located at 4444 West Stone Drive in Kingsport, at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 29, for “Monroe at the Mansion.” She will speak, take questions from the audience and sign copies of her newest book, “Beach House for Rent.”

Tickets for the “Monroe at the Mansion” event are $45 each and include a copy of the book. Lunch only tickets are $35. Reservations are required and tickets are limited. Proceeds from the event will support the Literacy Council of Kingsport.

Published by Gallery Books (Simon & Schuster imprint) and scheduled for release on June 20, “Beach House for Rent” is the final installment of “The Beach House” series which began with “The Beach House,” a novel first released in 2002. The original book, “The Beach House,” is being made into a movie starring Andie MacDowell. It is expected to premiere on the Hallmark Channel in July.

Monroe, an award-winning writer of nearly two dozen books, will embark on a multi-city national book tour from June through August to promote the new release. Friends of Allandale and The Literacy Council of Kingsport are thrilled to have Kingsport be among the stops she'll make.

Monroe is a resident of coastal South Carolina. As an author, she interconnects human relationships with those in nature. She is very active in several ocean animal conservation projects in South Carolina and the Dolphin Research Center in Florida. She is also a volunteer for literacy herself.

For additional information about Literacy Council of Kingsport programs, call 423-392-4643. Visit the website to purchase tickets and register online for upcoming events.