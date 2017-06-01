Go Fund Me page established for homeless grandmother

A storm toppled a large tree onto the mobile home of Sherrie Crawford last week, tearing down the nearby power lines and severely damaging her home and SUV. The tree demolished a good part of the mobile home, cracking and pushing in sections of the roof, smashing out one window, along with knocking some items off the walls.

Three of her grandchildren were also staying at the mobile home at the time of the storm.

Crawford, who has lived in the mobile home going on four years, was stunned by the disaster and had no idea what to do next. Since then, the tree has been cut up, but has yet to be hauled off.

The Red Cross put her up in the hotel for a week and a case worker has been assigned to assist her in finding a new place to live. Reached by phone on Thursday, Crawford said she's now staying at the West Side Inn through the help of a local church.

“I've been out looking for an apartment, but you cannot rent one in one day. And I was told there's too much damage done to the trailer for it to be repaired,” Crawford said. “My situation is dire. I have no where to go, I have no money. This is somebody's life that's been ruined and I need help.”

In the aftermath of the disaster, Kari Soter, 26, who has known Sherrie for more than a decade, set up a Go Fund Me page on May 25 with a goal of $8,000. To date, no donations have been made. Soter said she did it to help her friend get back on her feet.

“I feel bad for her. She don't really have anybody and is on a disability check. She doesn't get any other income and I know it's hard for her to try and do anything,” Soter said. “Where she doesn't have Internet or know how to do that stuff, it's hard for her to do it.”

The Go Fund Me page is at www.gofundme.com/grandmotherof3 if you wish to learn more or make a donation.

Larry Nelson, a case worker at the Red Cross who has been working with Crawford, said the Red Cross has provided Crawford with two rounds of financial assistance.

“When there's a fire or a tree falls (on a house), we give them a credit card and we load them an amount on the card based on the needs of the family, the size (of the family) and the needs as result of the disaster,” Nelson said. “We did put some more on the card to help her with some expenses, and discussed how to put that money down on a deposit somewhere; and use the money wisely.”

Ultimately, it's up to the person or family to decide how the money is used and how to find a new place to live, Nelson said.