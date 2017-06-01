Community invited to pitch in on new Kingsport mural

“From the beginning, Bellafina Chocolates has been blessed by an outpouring of community support for our mission to help vulnerable women and children around the world," said Brenda Barnicki, company founder and president. “I am ecstatic for the opportunity to celebrate this spirit of volunteerism that is so prevalent in our region.”

The mural will be located on a long exterior wall at Bellafina Chocolates’ manufacturing facility near the new Centennial Park. The center of the mural will depict the magic of a chocolate factory, as imagined by a child. Other elements will celebrate how the kindness and generosity of the Kingsport community is touching women and children across our region and throughout the world.

The public is invited to help paint the background elements of the mural today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting). No painting experience is required. Just grab a paintbrush and unleash your inner artist.

“The Kingsport Public Art Committee is excited about the vision for this mural and is impressed by the talented team of artists who are collaborating on this project,” said Bonnie Macdonald, director of the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport.

The project is led by experienced mural artist Ellen Elmes and a team of artists including Erin Bailey of Kingsport City Schools, Beth Estep of the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Myra Phipps, Families Free board member and ambassador for domestic violence survivors. The mural is expected to be completed over the course of the summer and will involve many local artists and community volunteers.

In August 2016, local artists and arts educators met with Jon Pounds of the Chicago Public Art Group to gain insight into mural collaboration and production. The workshop was funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The Bellafina Chocolates location was one of the potential sites discussed during the workshop.