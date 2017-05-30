Celebrate National Trails Day with Tennessee State Parks

Events will include free, ranger-led hikes through areas with waterfalls and scenic vistas as well as hikes focused on local history and trail clean-ups. With more than 1,000 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved paths to rugged backcountry trails, there’s a hike for everyone. Several Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting free, guided hikes including Short Springs Natural Area, Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area and Big Cypress Tree State Natural Area.

“While Tennessee State Parks are free to enter year-round, this day is a great opportunity to get the most of your visit,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “Under the skilled guidance of our rangers, visitors can enjoy the outdoors and learn more about the state parks system that we have been refining for 80 years.”

Locally, there are several Tennessee State Parks hosting National Trails Day events:

* David Crockett Birthplace State Park will host a National Trails Day walk from 1 to 2 p.m., June 3. Come walk the path of Tennessee's favorite son, and experience the sights, smells and sounds of this east Tennessee paradise. Meet at the David Crockett Homestead. Register online or contact Jackie Fischer at jackie.fischer@tn.gov.

* Roan Mountain State Park will host the Diamond Dash Trail Run, a 5K trail run, at 9 a.m., June 3. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Meet in the park campground. Cost is $15. Register online or contact park ranger Meg Guy at meg.guy@tn.gov.

* Rocky Fork State Park will celebrate with a seven-mile hike to Snakeden Ridge on June 3. The moderate to strenuous hike leaves from the main trail head at 8 a.m. Wear sturdy shoes or boots and pack plenty of water, food and rain gear. Registration is encouraged (to provide contact info in the event of inclement weather or changes). Register online or contact Jesse Germeraad at jess.germeraad@tn.gov.

* Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park invites guests to Walk in Frontier Footsteps at 9 a.m., June 3. The special guided walk will cover a portion of the Overmountain Victory Trail. Dress appropriately for the weather for this casual stroll. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby. No pets, please. Register online or call 423-543-5808 for details.

* Warriors’ Path State Park will host a four-mile hike rich in nature discovery and local history from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m. Be sure to come dressed for the weather and for hiking over some rocky and uneven terrain. Wear good walking shoes and bring along water and a snack. Meet at the Warriors’ Path State Park mountain bike trail parking lot. Register online or contact ranger Brian Glover at brian.glover@tn.gov.

Registration is available online for all of the events, as is a list of all National Trails Day hikes at Tennessee State Parks, at http://tnstateparks.com.

Since 1993, the American Hiking Society has set aside the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day. The goal is to bring together outdoor enthusiasts of all backgrounds to participate in educational exhibits, trail dedications, gear demonstrations, instructional workshops and trail projects.

The National Trails Day hikes represent the third in a series of statewide hiking events for 2017. Additional statewide hiking events include First Hikes in early January, Spring Hikes in March, National Public Lands Day Hikes in September and an After-Thanksgiving Day Hike in November.

Tennessee State Parks offer diverse natural, recreational and cultural experiences for individuals, families or business and professional groups. State park features range from pristine natural areas to 18-hole championship golf courses. There is a state park within an hour’s drive of just about anywhere in the state, offering a variety of recreational, lodging and dining choices. For more information about Tennessee State Parks, visit www.tnstateparks.com.