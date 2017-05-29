100 Mentors in 100 Days: You Can Make a Difference

The goal, and the name, of the campaign is to recruit “100 Mentors in 100 Days.” The campaign began May 1 and will run through mid-August. During the 100 days, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee and Save Our Sons hope to raise awareness of the need for more volunteers to step up and become “Bigs” and increase the number of male volunteers to mentor the large number of boys waiting for a Big Brother.

By reaching these goals, the wait time for children on the waiting list will decrease and many children on the waiting list will be matched with a caring and safe mentor.

“The need for good mentors is high,” said BBBS Greater Tri-Cities Regional Director Kathy Lowdermilk. “We have so many great kids just waiting for the right volunteer to come along and be their Big Brother or Big Sister. The longer they wait, they can get discouraged and we want to work hard to lessen the wait time for these deserving kids.”

During the next 100 days, there are several ways you can help make the 100 Mentors in 100 Days recruitment campaign a success. First, you can become a Big Brother or Big Sister; it only takes a few hours a month to make a huge impact on a child’s life. Second, spread the word by following BBBS and Save Our Sons on social media. Third, Invite the BBBS agency to your organization or company's site for an informational Lunch and Learn.

Your local BBBS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Tri-Cities, serves the Greater Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City area, including Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee and Washington County in Virginia.

For more information on how to become a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit www.tennesseebig.org or call 423-247-3240.