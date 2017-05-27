Warriors Path State Park swimming pool opens for season

The pool is located adjacent to the camping area. A lifeguard is on duty during swimming hours.

Operating hours are as follows:

• Open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 am-6 pm.

• Open Sundays from noon-6 pm.

• Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for holiday weeks.

The park’s address is 490 Hemlock Road, Kingsport.

According to the Tennessee State Parks website, the park “was named for the park’s proximity to the Cherokee Great War and Trading Path. The Cherokee followed trails from the early Woodland Indians, who followed wildlife trails across the ridges and valleys of Tennessee. Today’s travelers can still find evidence of Cherokee and earlier travelers along the warriors’ path. This Holston River valley that was once a pathway for wildlife, Native Americans, and early setters has become a pathway for modern-day outdoor enthusiasts. Many come to camp, hike, fish, golf, and play in the great Tennessee outdoors.”