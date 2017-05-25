KAR Club ready to roll with two shows this weekend

Well, here’s your best bet to relive that bygone pleasure while donating to a good cause.

Hundreds of cars will be on display at two different shows this weekend in a pair of events hosted by the Kingsport Antique and Rod Club.

What you need to know:

• The club’s annual “Super Cruise,” a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House, will be in the parking lot of at Fort Henry Mall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It usually draws between 300 and 400 cars. There is no entry fee. Spectators and participants may make donations, 100 percent of which will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

• On Saturday the club’s 15th annual “Wilderness Trail Rod Run” will be along Main Street and Broad Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Last year about 350 cars were entered. If you just want to look, there’s no charge. You can sign up to show your car in advance at the mall event Friday night. That early registration is $10. Drive-up registration at the event on Saturday is $15.

• Both shows will feature a variety of cars — from standard-issue restorations to modified hot rods. All makes and models are welcome.

• In addition to cars, Saturday’s event will include games, a bike giveaway for children 12 and under, music, and food vendors. Downtown restaurants will also be open.

• The KAR Club is in its 43rd year.

For more information about the KAR Club, including photo galleries of past shows, visit www.kar-club.com.