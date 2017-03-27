Kingsport doll show will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Kingsport Doll & Bear Show — featuring antique, vintage, modern and art dolls and accessories — is scheduled for April 1 from 9:30 a..m. to 3 p.m. at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

The twice-a-year event will feature dolls and bears from as far back as the 1800s right up through items popular today, such as American Girl dolls, sponsors said.

Doll-related items, such as clothing and other accessories, also will be displayed.

Vendors rent spaces for the show. Some primarily show their collectibles, while others focus on items for sale. Many booths will include a mixture of “show” and “for sale” items.

Spaces, which consist of an eight-foot table, are available for $25 each.

Mary Grffin, one of the event’s organizers, said the show attracts a good mix of collectors and enthusiasts, as well as people who just enjoy taking a stroll down memory lane.

And while “memory lane” used to mean that late 1950s or early 1960s Barbie dolls were a big draw, these days there’s a lot of interest in Barbies from the 1990s and up through today’s versions of the doll, Griffin said.

“Some vendors are there, or course, to try and sell items,” Griffin said. “But we’re all there to have a good time, too. There’s a lot of camaraderie in the doll and bear collecting community. Shows like this are a great way for us to share what we’ve found and learned since the last time. And we’re all so happy we are able to raise a little bit of money for St. Jude’s.”

Admission to the show is free, but a donation of any amount will be accepted for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, call (423) 753-0022 or (423) 247-1639.