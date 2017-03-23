This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

MARK MAHONEY SINGS THE BLUES

Progressive ambient artist Mark Mahoney has been performing live for 7 years. With collaborator Michael Peck, Mahoney has performed at such prestigious venues such as The Gathering, three times on the Stars End radio show. Come out to Model City Tap House to experience the music of Mark Mahoney for yourself!

324 E Market Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

ENGAGE KINGSPORT: 2017 NATIONAL CAROUSEL FINE ART SHOW

The National Carousel Fine Craft Show honors the handcrafted legacy of the exquisite Kingsport Carousel. Fine Craft Exhibitors will show and sell works of heirloom quality in a wide variety of media including photography, pottery, quilts and fibers, glass and jewelry. Demonstrations, lectures and even classes are sprinkled throughout the three-day festival which begins with a Preview Party which invites culinary and music artistry to share the stage. Farm to Table Tastes and Craft Brews are included in the Friday night $35 ticket.

308 Clinchfield Street - 6 p.m., also Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon.

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

OKLAHOMA

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, having set the standards and established the rules of musical theatre still being followed today. Set in a Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story.

1200 E. Center Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

THE 39 STEPS

All aboard for this rollicking comedy that follows Richard Hannay on an unbelievable adventure. Mysterious women, dastardly villains, and plenty of hijinks - this show is packed with laughs from beginning to end."The 39 Steps" takes place in the 1930s, so we are creating a jazz lounge/speakeasy environment. An attendee will have to give a password (ticket) to enter. Once inside, there will be a cash cocktail bar, jazz music, and lounge area for you to enjoy before the show.

115 Shelby Street - 8 p.m., also Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY: REVLOW, NERVE ENDINGS, & SWALLOW THE SKY

Head to Sleepy Owl this Friday to enjoy not one, not two, but three bands! Featuring RevLow, Nerve Endings, and Swallow the Sky. Grab your friends, grab a brew, and enjoy the music of three great bands.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

REAL LIFE HEAVIES

The Real Life Heavies are an ingenious blend of multiple genres, with a "heavy" focus on R&B and Rock, and a very strong Blues influence. In essence, the Heavies are bringing back sultry and iconic rock and roll sounds for the hero-era, only in a new all-original package.

151 E. Main Street - 9 p.m.