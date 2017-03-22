Local Second Harvest Food Bank receives $25,000 donation

The money will be used to help pay for Second Harvest’s Mobile Food Pantry and Food for Kids programs. The mobile pantry delivers food directly to people in need of emergency assistance. It brought more than 1.7 million pounds of food to families and individuals in communities with little or no access to food assistance during fiscal year 2016. The Food for Kids program sends food home from school with children in need to provide healthy snacks and easy-to-make meals for when school isn’t in session. It’s sometimes called the Backpack Program.

The Backpack Program aims to send food home with students about every two weeks throughout the school year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said — and the program is lagging in donations, especially for the Kingsport and “lower” Sulllivan County areas.

“We are grateful for New York Life’s investment in the Mobile Food Pantry and Food for Kids Backpack Program, which will change many lives for the better,” Chafin said. “Without the support of New York Life, many individuals, families and children would go without. Through the support of New York Life, we are able to continue our mission and reach those individuals that we serve through these two programs.”

Chafin said this is the third $25,000 grant Morris has brought to Second Harvest, in addition to several $5,000 grants — and volunteering with the Mobile Food Pantry.

“I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” Morris, an agent with New York Life’s Knoxville General Office said. “I am pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and the population they serve.”

Since the inception of New York Life’s Community Impact Grant program nine years ago, 452 grants totaling nearly $6 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the nation.

Chafin described Morris as “a champion of hunger relief.”

“We hope others will see this support and match the efforts to feed hungry families and children in Northeast Tennessee,” Chafin said. “Our programs can’t operate without support.”

Both the Mobile Food Pantry and Food for Kids Backpack Program need ongoing support to remain viable, Chafin said.

A donation of $93 funds the Backpack Program for a single student for an entire school year, Chafin said. The program works with 137 schools across Northeast Tennessee, with school officials helping identify students who are chronically hungry, so the backpacks of food help children that might have very little at night or on the weekends at home.

“It supplements their food supply at home,” Chafin said, noting this year the agency is providing backpacks to 4,600 students.

But as a new budget year approaches, the question will be if the number helped next year will have to be reduced due to lack of funding, Chafin said.

“Our Backpack Program, we still have not secured all the funding, and we’re almost through the entire school year,” she said. “We’ve had to dip into our operational reserve to support all the children we have served this school year. We’re hoping the community will step up and help us finish out the rest of the school year. We still need support, especially from the Kingsport city area and the lower end of the county. We really need support for the Backpack Program. We still need sponsors. We need about $100,000 to finish out the school year.”

Morris issued a challenge to other professionals and businesses to support Second Harvest to help end hunger in the region.