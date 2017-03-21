Lace up your shoes and Bowl for Kids’ Sake

According to Kathy Lowdermilk, the regional director of the organization, the event draws hundreds of attendees and donations from members of the community who all come together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and empower our local youth.

“It has been our largest fundraiser locally and has been going on nationally for at least 10 years now,” Lowdermilk said. “There are usually anywhere between 200-300 people at the event.”

There are a few ways to participate and support the fundraiser. You can build a team of four and set a fundraising goal with a minimum of $100 per team or register yourself to bowl in the event for $25. You can also support the fundraiser by becoming a business partner, sponsoring a team at your business or organization, or simply sending donations online.

However, the event itself is a perfect way to bring the community together to make an impact while having a lot of fun. Aside from the bowling and fundraising aspect of the event, there will also be pizza, a goody bag for the first 250 registrants, door prizes throughout the event and a silent auction.

“The goal of this event is for the community to come together and have fun while supporting and learning about Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Lowdermilk said.

Locally, there are two chances to participate.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake events will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., April 7, at Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl & Grill inside the Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn., and from 5 to 9 p.m., April 8, at Warpath Lanes in Kingsport.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is sponsored by Kingsport Times-News, Eastman Credit Union, Blackburn, Childers and Steagall PLC, Vulcan Materials Company, Mountain States Health Alliance, Friendship Enterprises, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Wells Fargo, and Bristol Herald Courier.

If you'd like to participate in this year’s benefit or send a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities, you can register online at BowlForKidsToday.org or call Lowdermilk at 423-247-3240.