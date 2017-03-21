'Pauper burials' — now cremations — on the rise in Sullivan County

At $750 each, that’s $12,000 — $2,000 over the $10,000 budgeted for the whole budget year, which ends June 30.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Commission approved adding $5,000 to the “pauper burial” account.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, speaking with the Times-News after the commission’s vote, said Sullivan County’s policy on how the county responds to requests for “pauper burials” hasn’t changed much, but the county has seen an increase in the number of calls for such assistance.

Several years ago the county declared its cemetery — where those declared indigent after death were buried — was full.

Then-Mayor Steve Godsey told commissioners back then to refer any calls they got seeking help with pauper burials to Restore Life USA, a Johnson City research company.

Venable described the current process like this: The county only considers requests for disposition of the bodies of those declared indigent when the request comes from local hospitals; the hospitals or funeral homes have first contacted Restore Life to see if they can take the body; if not, the hospital calls the county; the county provides a flat rate of $750 toward cremation only. If a funeral home offers a service for the dead, the county might not pay the $750 because taxpayer money is only supposed to go for disposition of the body.

Meanwhile, a group of pastors and others serving the homeless and poor are organizing to create an association of area churches that would jointly own and oversee a new cemetery for pauper burials.