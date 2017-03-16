This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

THE 39 STEPS

All aboard for this rollicking comedy that follows Richard Hannay on an unbelievable adventure. Mysterious women, dastardly villains, and plenty of hijinks - this show is packed with laughs from beginning to end."The 39 Steps" takes place in the 1930's, so we are creating a jazz lounge/Speakeasy environment. An attendee will have to give a password (on ticket) to enter. Once inside, there will be a cash cocktail bar, jazz music, and lounge area for you to enjoy before the show.

115 Shelby Street - 8 p.m., also Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

KINGSPORT'S 1ST ANNUAL

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PUB CRAWL

Head out to Kingsport for a St. Patrick's Day full of shamrock fun. Join us and the Miller Lite girls as we stop by Papa's and Beer, Macados, Hokie Smokie, Stir Fry Cafe, Breaking Traditions, Model City Tap House, Main Street Pizza, and Sleepy Owl Brewery. This is an event you won't want to miss. Don't forget your green!

Downtown Kingsport - 6 p.m.

KINGSPORT BALLET:

SEEDS OF CHANGE

Seeds of Change is made up of contemporary choreography exploring themes relevant to 1917, the year of Kingsport's founding. This act will explore some of the realities of that time in history, through a warm story set in the East Tennessee meadows that become an industrial city. This ballet was created simply for the sake of beauty in the early 20th century as a form of escapism during troubling times. This performance will be held at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts.

7 p.m., also Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

OKLAHOMA

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, having set the standards and established the rules of musical theatre still being followed today. Set in a Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story.

1200 E. Center Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

SHENANIGANS

Presented in Vaudeville style, this show promises to bring a smile to everyone who attends. People of all ages will get a "kick" out of this humorous revue filled with songs from past musicals and a walk down memory lane. Shenanigans 2017 will feature a "Wizard of Oz Spin-off/Mash-Up" that will include numbers from the original "Wizard of Oz", "Wicked", and "The Wiz", and will also feature a Tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds and numbers from Disney's "The Lion King". This show is sure to bring a smile to coldest heart.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

THE JAKE QUILLEN BAND

The Jake Quillin Band combines blues, funk, soul, and rock and roll elements to form a cohesive and complex blend of passionate and accessible music. The band's philosophy is to stay true to the music, perform live shows with sincerity, and write good songs that reach out and grab people where they live.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

FOOD TRUCK RALLY

There's something for everyone at Sleepy Owl's Food Truck Rally. This rally will feature Food Fiction, Me & K's, La Abejita Food Truck, K & D's Ice Cream, and Smokin' Pete's Barbeque.

151 E. Main Street - 12 p.m.