Life has its ups and downs ~ sometimes all at once

Many of you know that the past few weeks have been rough ones for my brother and me. I have been thinking a lot about so many things, such as pets, childhood, parents and Heaven. The following is a little different from my usual column, but it touched me in such a profound way that I want to share it with you. I have no idea who wrote it. It was included in an inspirational newsletter I get called “The Inspirer” from First United Methodist Church of Albany, Ga. Someone in the Postal Service needs to be rewarded...

A Letter From the Post Office

“We don’t know who replied, but there is a beautiful soul working in the dead letter department who understands love... Our 14-year old dog Abbey died last month. The day after she passed away my 4-year old daughter Meredith was crying and talking about how much she missed Abbey. She asked if we could write a letter to God so that when Abbey got to Heaven, God would recognize her. I told her that I thought that we could, so she dictated these words:”

Dear God,

Will you please take care of my dog? Abbey died yesterday and is with you in Heaven. I miss her very much. I’m happy that you let me have her as my dog even though she got sick. I hope you will play with her. She likes to swim and play with balls. I am sending a picture of her so when you see her you will know she is really my dog.

Love,

Meredith

“We put the letter in an envelope with a picture of Abbey and Meredith and addressed it to God/Heaven. We put our return address on it. Meredith pasted several stamps on the front of the envelope because she said it would take a lot of stamps to get the letter all the way to Heaven. That afternoon, she dropped it into the letter box at the post office. A few days later, she asked if God had gotten the letter yet. I told her that I thought He had. The next day there was a package wrapped in gold paper on our front porch addressed “To Meredith” in an unfamiliar handwriting. Meredith opened it. Inside was a book by Mr. Rogers called “When A Pet Dies.” Taped to the inside front cover was the letter we had written to God in its opened envelope. On the opposite page was the picture of Abbey and Meredith and this note:”

Dear Meredith,

Abbey arrived safely in Heaven. Having the picture was a big help and I recognized her right away. Abbey isn’t sick anymore. Her spirit is here with me just like it stays in your heart. Abbey loved being your dog. Since we don’t need our bodies in Heaven, I don’t have any pockets to keep your picture in so I’m sending it back to you in this little book for you to remember Abbey by. Thank you for the beautiful letter and thank your mother for helping you write it and sending it to me. What a wonderful mother you have. I picked her especially for you. I send my blessings every day and remember that I love you very much. By the way, I’m easy to find. I am wherever there is love.

Love,

God

China Angels Among Us!

On Feb. 25, I was privileged to meet an exceptional group of people. I was at a Chinese New Year Celebration at a local venue in town. I had been to Chinese New Year parties before, of course, but this one was unique. The party was organized by a very, very special group of people for another very special group. Click here to view the gallery from the event.

Sixteen years ago, a group of adults had traveled to various parts of China to bring home precious cargo: China Angels. Some of the Angels were shown off to the attendees of the party, other adults told the assembled group of their struggles to bring Angels to the states and their hopes to bring them here soon. They called them “Our China Angels” because they were exactly that: Angels from China that belonged - or would soon belong - with U.S. parents.

This was the 16th year of the party. For 16-plus years, hopeful parents had made applications for, and worked towards, adoption of these beautiful children. Money was raised, and visas were secured, new bedrooms were readied here in Kingsport. There was much anticipation about the new family members. As expected, the majority of the children were girls because of the strict adoption laws, but there were several young boys in the groups as well.

In all, there were over 340 individuals (adults, teens, young and very young children) in attendance, many dressed in colorful Chinese outfits. After a delicious, traditional Chinese meal by Ming Garden, children made crafts and enjoyed a Cupcake Dragon. Dance teams showed off several energetic and graceful dances with “lanterns” and drums. Children gathered by provinces and paraded around the inside of the Civic Auditorium which was decorated with lots of red and gold (colors of good luck and wealth) and roosters (Year of the Rooster). A young woman was there who had been at the very first celebration (she was a baby; now she is 18 years old and in college). The evening was full of activities, color, laughter, music and dance - and bubble wrap. Bubble wrap? It takes the place of firecrackers exploding after the Dragon Parade (and other times when fireworks are set off).

To watch as these parents and children and their friends struck funny and silly poses and totally enjoyed the photo booth, and knowing how much these children were wanted and prayed for, I couldn’t help but feel so fortunate to live in a country like ours ~ with all our advantages and opportunities and the ability to share it with those so far away. Thank you, Richard and Sheila Lane, and their “China Angels” Ruby, Jada and Owen, for a wonderful evening!

Looking ahead

* The Kingsport Public Book Sale featuring over 20,000 used books (hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books, multimedia, comics, vinyl and much more) will be held March 16-19 at the Civic Auditorium. For details or to volunteer to help, visit http://kingsportbookfair.wixsite.com/2017.

* Savvy Scrabble fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Kingsport featuring great silent and live auction items, delish food and challenging Scrabble play is Friday, March 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Contact the Literacy Council for more information at 423-392-4643 or lckingsport@gmail.com

* Kingsport Theatre Guild’s “Oklahoma!” opens at the Renaissance Theatre on March 17. Show runs through March 26 at various times. Visit their website or call 423-741-3282 for dates, times and ticket information.

* Junior Leagues of Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City team up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Food City stores of the Tri-Cities for the 27th Annual Food Drive on Saturday, March 18. Last year, the Junior League Food Drive collected 18,599 pounds of food. The goal of 20,000 has been set for this year. Watch for a list of most needed food items in area newspapers the week of the food drive. League members will be handing out collection bags at Food City. In Kingsport, the Food Drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., March 18, at the Eastman Road, Colonial Heights, Church Hill, Weber City and Clinchfield (downtown) locations.

* The Dobyns-Bennett High School Art Club invites you to their Empty Bowls Benefit at 5:30 p.m., March 23, at First Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $15 (checks can be made payable to DB Activities) and entitle the bearer to a ceramic bowl prepared by the Art Club and local potters and a soup dinner. Tickets can be purchased from any Art Club member or from Mrs. Hobbs or Mrs. Fannon in the ceramics room (VA121). For details, email ahobbs@k12k.com or call 423-863-1102.

* Make plans soon to attend the Symphony of the Mountains’ 10th Annual Evening of Musical & Epicurean Delights Benefit Gala on April 22 in the Cattails Ballroom at Meadowview. The black tie gala features a six-course dinner with wine pairings, dancing, live musical entertainment and live and silent auctions. Reservations required. For more information or tickets, call 423-392-8423 or visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org/events.

