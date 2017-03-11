Effort underway to establish jointly-owned church cemetery for pauper burials

They want to create an association of area churches who would jointly own and oversee a new cemetery. As a church-owned, non-commercial cemetery, it could provide a much less expensive alternative to cemeteries run as businesses. That's in part because church cemeteries can set their own guidelines, such as not requiring a vault. Opening and closing costs (digging and recovering the grave) would likely also be less expensive, those involved in the effort said at an organizational meeting Friday at Trinity Memorial Centers.

They're also planning to reach out to Rep. Phil Roe with an appeal to try and get the federal government to consider increasing the $255 "death benefit" paid out by the Social Security Administration. That amount has remained stagnant over the years.

Trinity owner Wes Leonard and the Rev. Josh Russell were joined by several others for the meeting, including Chad Roberts and Glenn Stewart of Preaching Christ Church and the Rev. Paul F. Becker of Concordia Lutheran Church. Following a general discussion, all attendees agreed to go back and pursue conversations with their home churches on how to proceed. Any church or individual who would like to become involved in the effort may contact either Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) or email Russell at reverendjoshrussell@gmail.com.

Finding land and establishing a cemetery is important for another very basic reason: room.

Over the years, area churches have helped out when they could by allowing burials in their cemeteries. But there simply aren't that many plots left unfilled or unclaimed by church members.

And Sullivan County's county-owned cemetery reached what county officials described as full capacity several years ago.

Shades of Grace opens its church to provide funerals for indigents, Leonard said, and receives back the remains of some of those who are cremated and don't have anyone to claim them. Recently the number on hand had reached more than a dozen.

Some of those found a home when Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville created a 24-grid spot to hold cremated remains in its cemetery. It was instantly half full.

Until several years ago, Sullivan County government tried to keep up with the growing demand for "pauper burials." The county has a cemetery in Blountville, where graves were typically dug and refilled by county workers when the need arose. Funeral homes across the county contributed, round-robin, by contributing minimal services required to help families of those deemed indigent. The county had a deal to partially reimburse the funeral homes a flat fee for each burial, and the funeral homes wrote off the difference as a community service.

That all changed in 2011. Requests to the county for pauper burials had increased dramatically, and at the same time the county's cemetery ran out of room.

Then-Sulivan County Mayor Steve Godsey told county commissioners that November that going forward when they were contacted by a family, funeral home, hospital or nursing home requesting assistance taking care of the dead, to provide the caller with the phone number for Restore Life USA.

That's a Johnson City-based nonprofit agency "that provides human tissues for medical research and education purposes," according then to its website, which also stated: "We specialize in providing spines and many types of orthopedic tissue specimens to researchers."

County commissioners were told the agency had to obtain consent from the deceased's next of kin within 24 to 48 hours in order to obtain body parts for use by universities and research facilities across the nation. Restore Life USA "recovers" desired parts from the body, ships the parts to the recipient organization and cremates the rest of the remains, which are then returned to the family within two or three days, commissioners were told. In some cases, the agency can't accept a body.

Sullivan County's current budget does include $10,000 for pauper burial assistance. For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2015, the actual amount spent was about $6,000.

Leonard said he knows it will be a challenge to get any action at the federal level to increase the death benefit.

"I don't know how far we'll get in trying to increase the amount the government pays when someone dies," Leonard said. "What we're asking is for it to go up to $1,000, but it would be restricted only for use toward cremation or burial. Right now, the $255 goes to the family and they can spend it on whatever. That doesn't go far at all toward funeral expenses. We're asking if it's increased that there would be a form we could fill out as a funeral home and file with the government that would earmark that payout for the deceased's burial or cremation, and we could go ahead and start helping the family."