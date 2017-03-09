This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

PEAK AROUND TOWN:

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE

Kingsport's Young Professional Organization, PEAK, is hosting their monthly meetup at Model City Tap House! Come enjoy some great steamed sandwiches and cold beer! Live music by Mick & Flossie's Goat Whiskey will start at 7 p.m. This is a great time to unwind from the busy work day and enjoy some great food, drinks, and even better company.

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

MICK & FLOSSIE'S GOAT WHISKEY

The first primer of Appalachian Soul music. All of the influences from the country, bluegrass, hymns and primitive music from the Southern Appalachian region mixed with the blues, southern rock and folk music that inspired me wrapped up in my songs. Come enjoy a night of brews and live music with your friends and family!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 .m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

SHENANIGANS

Presented in Vaudeville style, this show promises to bring a smile to everyone who attends. People of all ages will get a "kick" out of this humorous revue filled with songs from past musicals and a walk down memory lane. Shenanigans 2017 will feature a "Wizard of Oz Spin-off/Mash-Up" that will include numbers from the original "Wizard of Oz,” "Wicked,” and "The Wiz,” and will also feature a Tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds and numbers from Disney's "The Lion King". This show is sure to bring a smile to the coldest heart.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

ENGAGE KINGSPORT:

ROB ICKES AND TREY HENSLEY CONCERT

Don't miss the musical talents of Robert Ickes and Trey Hensley, with opening act, If Birds Could Fly! Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley is a unique collaborative effort between two uniquely gifted musicians bound to be a revelation to traditional music fans on several counts. Rob Ickes is a longtime, well-established instrumental giant, and Trey Hensley is newly arrived in the Music City, bursting with talent both as a vocalist and guitarist. Their new album, Before the Sun Goes Down, is slated for release this winter.

1200 E. Center Street - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

HARPER AND THE BEARS

Harper and the Bears want you to dance to the sound of a generation. What began as an experiment to push their limitations has become a spiraling journey into introspection and groove. Through spring-laden rhythms and infectious melodies, veteran songwriter, JGP Harper, alongside co-conspirators Chase Garner and Brandon Byington, have crafted a singular sound that moves feet and opens hearts.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

THE SOCIAL:

FUNNIEST PERSON IN THE TRI-CITIES

Etncomedy.com, Sleepy Owl Brewery, and The Beer Run are looking for the funniest person in East Tennessee! The event will be held at The Social, and will feature up to 10 amateur comics doing their best 3 minutes for a crowd of comedy fans, friends, and feature at least one nationally known celebrity judge Shuli Egar from "The Howard Stern Show" and "The Jay Thomas Show" on SiriusXM. The final winner will be determined by the audience, so make sure your friends show up and vote for you! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Downtown Kingsport Association, earmarked for renovation of the State Theater.

*Must be 18+ to enter.

240 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.