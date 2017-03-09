Sullivan County animals will benefit if local woman wins national beauty search contest

Frazier said she was "completely shocked" to be chosen as one of four finalists nationally.

"I am so honored and humbled to have been chosen as a finalist in the PRAI 'Not Just a Pretty Face - Model Search.' I have used their products for many years and have been told on occasion that I look much younger than 46, so I decided to give it a try," she said.

"In their instructions on the entry form, they stated, 'At PRAI Beauty, we are not just a pretty face. We are passionate about animal welfare and donate a portion of our proceeds, as well as our time, to animal charities around the world.' The winner receives $500 toward the charity of their choice, mine being SBK Animal Shelters."

Voting in the contest started Monday and ends Friday night. It is a one vote per person contest. To vote, go to https://www.facebook.com/PRAIBeauty/ and scroll down to the PRAI Beauty finalists, click on Mindy's photo and then click "like" to vote.

The winner will be announced March 16 on HSN.

Frazier, who is a registered nurse, has volunteered for the past eight years at the animal shelter and has spearheaded adoption events. She has adopted two rescue dogs and four rescue cats and fostered dozens of dogs and cats from the local animal shelter. She said animal welfare is an issue close to her heart.

“My face gets lots of smile lines when I see an old forgotten mutt get a final ride home with a new family ... Smile lines are something to be proud of, neck lines, not so much, ha ha! Thank you, PRAI, for donating to animal charities, a cause close to my heart!” Frazier said in her essay for the contest.

PRAI Beauty, https://www.praibeauty.com/ is certified cruelty-free with the Leaping Bunny logo, and devotes a portion of every sale to helping animals in need through the PRAI for Paws campaign.