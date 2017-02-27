Flu-like illness reported in Sullivan County at about twice last year's peak rate

The latest reporting period from sentinel physicians, for Feb. 12-18 (a week which saw multiple school systems in the region closed due to flu), showed 7.55 percent of patients with influenza-like illness (ILI), May said.

A week earlier that number was 7.4 percent ILI; and a week before that (Jan. 29-Feb.5) the local number was 5.72 percent ILI, compared to 8.6 percent in Knoxville, 9.9 percent in Shelby County (Memphis) and 24 percent in Madison County (Jackson).

The latest numbers show a dramatic increase in flu-like illness being reported in Sullivan County compared to last year’s peak, May said.

“Last year was a very mild year. We peaked out at about 3.8 to 4 percent the last two weeks of February,” May said. “So influenza-like illness rates are probably double what they were last year, but last year was a very mild year. We’re still seeing predominantly influenza A, the H3N2 strain, but we are also starting to see an uptick in flu B in this last week. And we’ve still got a bunch of the other respiratory viruses co-circulating at the same time.”

While the latest numbers showed a continued uptick in reported ILI in Sullivan, Shelby and Madison counties, the rest of the state was showing slightly lower numbers from the previous week, May said.

Flu season is typically thought of as September through March — although flu can occur anytime. By early January, it looked like the peak this year was arriving across the state earlier than last year.

“We are entering into our peak flu season (as a state),” May said then. “January and February are typically peak, although we can see flu year-round. From (Centers for Disease Control) and state numbers ... we are at about 4 percent of ILI. That means influenza-like illness. We consider 2.1 percent our threshold for saying it is widely circulating in our community. And we are at 4 percent statewide.”

At that time, May said the local percentage was lower than 4 percent. The majority of confirmed cases in the state being reported then were in West Tennessee.

But by by the fourth week of 2017 (Jan. 22-28), the local percentage of patients with ILI, as reported by sentinel physicians, had reached 4.24 percent, May said.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, May said, the best way to fight the flu is to practice day-to-day hygiene and good respiratory etiquette.

“Just like we have manners at the dinner table, we need to have our infection control manners,” May said. “That includes washing your hands often; don’t touch your eyes; if you’re sick, please stay home; and cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.”

Even if you don’t think you are particularly vulnerable to the flu and its symptoms, May urged consideration for the high-risk people you encounter: nursing home residents, those with complicated illnesses, diabetics, those with heart disease, pregnant women and those with immuno-deficiency diseases.

May said if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine this year, supplies are plentiful through local physicians, clinics, and some pharmacies.

“It’s never too late to get your flu shot,” May said.