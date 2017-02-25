Girls Club provided life-changing experience for Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT — Kathy Cassidy believes she would not be where she is today without the encouragement and experiences afforded to her during her years with Girls Inc.

Cassidy is a registered nurse from Kingsport and has lived here for most of her life. She was in the first class of Girls Inc. (then known at the Girls Club), number 10 in the lineup, an 11-year-old from Gibson Town, growing up under difficult circumstances.

“When you have five sisters and brothers, a dad who was a functioning alcoholic and a mother who is essentially illiterate, you don’t get a lot of support at home,” Cassidy said.

However, the turning point came when Cassidy was in the sixth grade at Washington Elementary and saw a sign-up sheet at her school about the Girls Club. The cost to join was 50 cents and she and other girls were lined up and ready to go.

“All the girls were excited because it was something to do,” Cassidy said. “There wasn’t much to do in my neighborhood. It was very poor with high crime.”

Girls Inc., is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on inspiring and giving confidence to girls. The roots of the organization date back to the middle of the 19th century, but the organization was officially formed in 1945.

Today, Girls Inc., has chapters in all 50 states and Canada, providing educational and life-skills programs for more than 140,000 young women each year.

In Kingsport, the Business and Professional Women civic club got together more than 50 years ago and decided that, since similar clubs were being formed in other parts of the country, the Model City needed one too.

One of the women who helped formed the club at the time, and later became its director, was Betty Iverson. The club originally met at the Community Methodist Church (Cassidy’s home church) and then moved into a large white house at 1102 Mill St. Because of segregation, another girls’ club was located in Riverview.

Iverson said the club taught girls much more than cooking and sewing skills. It opened their eyes to music and drama, grooming, arts and crafts, camping and sports. The club held monthly dances with the junior and senior high boys of the Kingsport Boys Club.

“They had all kinds of activities and I remember the first restaurant I went to. They taught us how to figure your tip because I had never been in a restaurant before,” Cassidy said. “During the summer we went swimming and to the movies, and as I got older I participated in competitions. I even won a trip to Toronto during my senior year.”

The first thing Cassidy learned to make at the club was a pot holder. One of the best memories was the summer she went to Bancroft Bible Camp in Bloomingdale, the first time she had been away from home.

“I got my ears pierced forcibly, and when I yelled, they crammed Vaseline in my mouth,” Cassidy said. “We had a great time. They had a pool and lots of activities.”

Before joining the Girls Club, Cassidy said she had no self-esteem and few aspirations, save maybe going to LPN school after high school. At the time, no one from Cassidy’s family had ever attended college.

She remembers one of the leaders at the Girls Club encouraging her to go.

“That was out of my mind. There was no money. But I got scholarships from there and other places and lots of encouragement and guidance,” Cassidy said. “We were more than just names on a clipboard.”

Today, she is the first and only member of her family to finish college, and after 42 years as a health care professional, Cassidy firmly believes the influence of the Girls Club and Iverson made a profound difference in her life.

“I would have probably been in a housing project with five or six kids had they not said you could do something more with your life,” Cassidy said. “They gave me many experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise and done lots of things for the first time with the Girls Club.”