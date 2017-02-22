Sullivan Commission agrees to help fund land buy for SBK's future

Currently, animal control is provided by a joint program of Sullivan County, Bluff City and Kingsport, known as SBK Animal Center.

It operates two aging facilities, one off Idle Hour Road in Kingsport and the other in Blountville.

Both were described as less than appealing for the public, staff and volunteers, or the animals they house by SBK President Tom Parham and others on Tuesday.

There is no firm timeline on when the new facility will be opened. SBK officials have said the nonprofit, jointly funded by Sullivan County, Bluff City and Kingsport — and going forward also Bristol — aims to raise an estimated $3 million for construction through private donations.

Securing the purchase of the site is seen by the group as “a ticket to the game,” Parham told commissioners prior to the vote Tuesday.

Voting “no” on the funding were Commissioners Michael Cole, Cheryl Russell and Robert White. Commissioner Sherry Grubb was not present. The county’s 20 remaining commissioners voted in favor of the funding.

During public comment prior to the vote, several people spoke in favor of SBK’s plans for building the new facility to replace its two current shelters. One, who described herself as a regular volunteer at the current Blountville shelter, spoke in opposition to the chosen site: three parcels of land on East Stone Drive/Highway 11-W on the eastern edge of Kingsport. She said the location is too far from Bristol, Blountville, Bluff City and Piney Flats.

Those speaking in favor said the site is centrally located to a most of the county’s population and the property is within an affordable price range. The price was a factor for the group wanting quick action by the county.

Parham and others said the price negotiated for the land is below market value and the option the group holds for that pricing is set to expire next month.

During discussion of the issue, some commissioners questioned whether the $75,000 would lead to future requests to fund the building’s actual construction.

White asked what SBK will do if the land purchase is not followed by a successful fundraising effort.

Commissioner Joe Herron, lead sponsor of the resolution to contribute the $75,000, said the group would simply continue to operate its two current shelters and potentially pursue construction of the new facility in stages.

Parham pointed out the only other option is for the county to go back into the animal shelter business itself, which would likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The new facility’s proposed site is three parcels along East Stone Drive/Highway 11-W just east of Cleek Road — between Clayton Homes and Kingsport Used Tires. Excluding floodplain portions of the three parcels, the total usable space to build the facility is about three acres, according to information given to commissioners. The city of Kingsport already owns one of the lots and will contribute it as the city’s portion of the site acquisition (valued at $88,000). Sullivan County is being asked to provide $75,000 to purchase lot #2. Lot #3 will be another $75,000 — which is expected to be funded by the city of Bristol, Tenn. ($30,000), Bluff City ($1,000), $14,000 from SBK’s reserve fund and $30,000 from other contributions. The $288,000 total for site acquisition includes $50,000 for site evaluation funded by One Kingsport.

The need for a new facility was outlined after a joint examination of current animal services conducted last year by the County Technical Assistance Service and the Municipal Technical Assistance Service — taxpayer-supported state agencies that provide guidance to local governments, counties and cities, respectively.

A copy of that report distributed to county commissioners states that the two facilities now used by SBK are “woefully inadequate” and in need of “extensive repair.” It goes on to say that even if repairs are made, SBK would be left with two separate facilities, “neither of which is a modern, well-designed, customer-oriented and animal-friendly facility” and “the operation of two facilities is quite inefficient.”