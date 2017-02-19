Association promises annual dinner that's 'So Fun It's Spooky'

The Mountain Empire is filled with tales of apparitions, from Exchange Place’s Aunt El Steadman to the Netherland Inn’s Molly Netherland, and many more. Several members of the association will take turns regaling all with accounts of sightings and supernatural incidents that took place right here in our region. There'll also be music performed by Debbie Price and Jake Selby.

The yearly bash, which includes a buffet dinner catered by Food City, begins at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 26 in The Press Room at 300 Clinchfield Street in Kingsport. Located behind Food City, the entrance to the room is on on Roller Street. The buffet dinner features oven-fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, desserts, soft drinks, plus sweet and unsweetened tea.

While a small portion of the meeting will be devoted to association business, including the election of officers for the new year, the meeting is open to the public and guests are encouraged to attend - both to learn more about the association and to enjoy the program.

Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Marshall Adesman at 423-357-5352 or msadesman@gmail.com, or Billee Moore at 423-247-2273 or bgmoore@chartertn.net. Or simply mail a check for $17 per person to NI/EP Association, P.O. Box 293, Kingsport, TN 37662. All reservations must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Netherland Inn/Exchange Place Association is a non-profit, 501(c)3, volunteer-run organization, whose purpose is to contribute to the better understanding and appreciation of the early history of this region, and to preserve the important landmarks (which also includes the Hammond House), antiques, relics and documents as a part of our local, state and national heritage.