United Way seeking applications for emergency food and shelter program

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Sullivan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Sullivan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, Waverly Road Presbyterian Church food pantry, Salvation Army-Bristol, Salvation Army-Kingsport, Family Promise of Greater Kingsport, Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, and the Children’s Advocacy Center food pantry. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, lodging, and utility assistance. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Becca Sutphen by phone at (423) 378-3409 ext. 13 or by email at bsutphen@uwaykpt.org for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.