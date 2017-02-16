Out & About with Carson Peters and Iron Mountain Band

Well, after seeing Carson and his band, Iron Mountain, in concert earlier this month at the Renaissance Center, I can honestly say he hasn’t changed a bit. Well, he may be a tad bit taller, but still cute, charming and polite. And talented. Oh boy, that kid can play. And sing.

The band was there for a concert celebrating its CD release and making us all grateful that they’re from East Tennessee. It was sold out. And it was one of the best concerts I’ve ever attended.

The four members of the band, plus Carson, were so relaxed and so at ease with themselves. They had us laughing with their corny jokes and their poking fun at one another; it was just so much fun to see and hear them having a good time on stage. They clearly enjoy each other’s company, which is nice, considering all the time they have to spend together. They recognize each other’s talents and gifts as well, and there didn’t appear to be any animosity, egos or attitudes, just talent and the sheer enjoyment of making great music!

The CD, by the way, can be purchased at their shows or online. Their next local performance will be at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Carter Family Fold. It will also be available soon for digital download from sites like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify.

Speaking of talented young people ...

The next morning, I enjoyed some good pancakes and orange juice at the Dobyns-Bennett Dramahawks fundraising breakfast at Applebee's. The place was really hopping (ahh, youth) with a bunch clad in their maroon and gray Dramahawks shirts. Moms and Dads, too.

It’s always fun to see a spirited group of actors and techies ~ even more so on stage, where many of our local high school drama students are spending a lot of time gearing up for competitions and festivals. The “big one” (district) is scheduled for April 7-8 at Dobyns-Bennett High School. This is the last forensics tournament leading up to the state competition, so there is a lot on the line for so many aspiring actors and actresses. We wish everyone a safe and healthy competition and lots of fun and new friends. From all of us on the Sunday Stories team, “Break a leg!”

We are so fortunate to have such an abundance of natural talent in this region, whether music, dance, theatre or visual arts. So if the weather has spoiled your plans for some local entertainment, you needn’t look far for more. Our calendar is full of lots of upcoming events with more being added every day ~ and you can find even more in the concert, theater and exhibits grids on the newspaper's GoTri entertainment pages throughout the week.

Feb. 23-26: The YWCA Junior Board of Directors will host its 9th Annual Prom Dress Sale from 3 to 6 p.m., Feb. 23-24, for students only and from 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 26, for the general public at the YWCA Bristol, located at 106 State Street in Bristol. All dresses are just $25. Dressing areas will be available. Call 423-968-9444.

Feb. 23-April 8: “Mama Mia” returns to Barter Theatre! Back by popular demand, this lively musical featuring ABBA music, returns to the Abingdon stage. For tickets and show times, call 276-628-3991 or visit the website.

March 4: Symphony of the Mountains and Youth Orchestra presents "Ageless Masterworks" at 7:30 p.m., March 4 at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. For ticket information, visit symphonyofthemountains.org or call 423-392-8423.

March 10: Kingsport Literacy Council will hold its 11th Annual Savvy Scrabble Social from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Register online. Cost is $25 per player. Proceeds benefit the Literacy Council of Kingsport, Inc.

March 16-19: Kingsport Ballet will present “Seeds of Change” at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on Northeast State Community College's Blountville campus. The tickets can be purchased through the company's Facebook page (facebook.com/kingsportballet), online at kingsportballet.org or by phone at 423-378-3967.

March 19: The Rogersville Arts Council will present a concert by the Symphony of the Mountain's Brass Quintet at 3 p.m. at Rogersville Middle School, located at 958 E. McKinney Avenue. For ticket information, call 423-293-0882.

April 1: Symphony of the Mountains, joined by soloists Jennifer Barnett, Mary Gayle Greene, Wesley Morgan and Zack Rabin along with Voices of the Mountains and the East Tennessee State University Choirs, will present Verdi's Messa da Requiem at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. For ticket information, visit the website or call 423-392-8423.

April 21-23: Warriors' Path State Park will host its Spring Nature Festival featuring free, family-friendly fun.

April 29: Symphony of the Mountains presents the Return of Carl Tanner at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. For ticket information, visit the website or call 423-392-8423.

