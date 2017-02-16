Folks You Should Know: Nancy Rosekrans brings a lot of character(s) to the region

“I absolutely love what I do,” Rosekrans said. “I’ve always loved making people laugh.”

It all started years ago — when Rosekrans first watched a clown perform for other children. From then on, Rosekrans knew what she wanted to do. She wanted to perform as a clown.

“I was watching her do all of these things and I thought ‘my God this is awesome.’ And she was doing things that I knew I could do too,” Rosekrans said.

Rosekrans began by developing her own clown personas. Her first creation was her most famous character, “Rowdy the Clown,” for which she won Clowns of America International’s most prestigious award for Clown of the Year in 2002.

Early on, Rosekrans spent some time thinking about what type of look and persona that she wanted to give her first character. She came up with Rowdy from watching clowns perform at rodeos. When Rosekrans was in charge of the horse program teaching children how to ride horses at a Christian camp, a few campers gave her a gift which became the first part of Rowdy’s costume.

“As a joke, they bought this great big cowboy hat for me,” Rosekrans said. “That was the first part of my costume.”

From there, Rosekrans spent 15 years performing as Rowdy in various events and venues such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries and parties.

Then, about 15 years ago, Rosekrans started creating different clown personas. The characters include Beatrice Green the Recycling Queen, Nurse Non Cents and Fern the Elf, each of whom have dummy sidekicks she uses to add to the performance with her ventriloquism - something that she is quite talented at doing.

Beatrice Green the Recycling Queen is a character that Rosekrans developed out of her passion for environmentalism and recycling, which is something she said she would like to help teach local children about.

“I love to recycle. I think everybody should be recycling,” Rosekrans said. “So I started using Beatrice for some of my shows at libraries a while back.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting things about Rosekrans, who relocated from New York to the Tri-Cities last year, is how many different characters she's used and how each one has its own distinct personality. When she started doing performances for adults, she even developed another hilarious “bag lady” character for “crashing” parties and weddings.

“If there are kids around, I don’t do anything off-color,” Rosekrans said laughing.

Though she performs for parties and other types of events, much of what drives her career as a clown is her concern for the community. For years she has been performing with “Clowns on Rounds,” bringing joy and laughter to folks in veteran's hospitals, nursing homes, and other places where joy often comes in short supply.

That is where Rosekrans and her many characters come in. Regardless of the setting, Rosekrans can reach people with her wonderful sense of humor. In nursing homes, she jokes about things such as finding a gray hair and then pulling a large gray sponge rabbit out of her hair which is about four inches long.

“It works good with my gray hair,” Rosekrans said laughing. “It’s just great!”

Rosekrans will be performing once a month at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center and plans to continue doing other performances at other hospitals and nursing homes across the region. She also continues performing for children at parties, public libraries and schools. She jokes that aside from doing what she loves doing, she is also trying to show children that clowns are supposed to make them laugh — not scare them.

"With all the bad stuff that was around at Halloween time about scary clowns, it's good to show that they are not real and that real clowns make for fun and laughter, sometimes to folks who really need it,” Rosekrans said.

For more information on Nancy ‘Rowdy' Rosekrans and her various clown characters, visit her website or call 423-358-9370.