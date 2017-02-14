Jeff Fleming's popular blog is a labor lof love

February is the month to celebrate love, and one thing’s for certain — Jeff Fleming loves Kingsport.

Long before he became city manager, he decided to look for one positive thing to share every day.

Why? “I was tired of the negativity,” he explained.

Beginning in the mid-1990s, Kingsport faced the strongest threat in the city’s relatively young life. The original industrial plants were transitioning due to the changing global business climate. Some were changing owners, some were closing and some were significantly downsizing.

In 1994, Kodak spun off Eastman Chemical Co., resulting in thousands of lost jobs during the next five years. Other companies like Mead, Kingsport Press, Holliston Mills, JPStevens/Borden and even the hospital were facing similar forces.

“The community was on edge, the real estate market was distressed and many wondered what the future held for themselves and their families. Some retired and stayed, some retired and moved away and others weren’t eligible for retirement. They had no choice but to reinvent themselves or move to another city that had jobs matching their skill set," Fleming said.

"We lost a lot of good people — but many more stayed.”

So he began a campaign to share one email per day. Only one. “It was intended to be a reminder — almost like a daily devotion.”

At first, he shared it with a few friends by email, which was a new technology at the time. “Only the most tech savvy had access,” he laughed. “So right away you knew it was an educated audience.”

He did it outside his normal work hours using private email so he could occasionally use faith-based content and to prevent it from becoming a forum for government propaganda. “I wanted people to know it came from my heart — it was truly a labor of love.”

As technology evolved, he migrated the content from email to a blog (www.kingsportblogger.com) in 2005. The email list had grown by word of mouth, but it was beginning to be caught in spam filters. The blog format allowed the content to be preserved online. “I remember the first time I googled something about Kingsport and the result was from my own blog,” he laughed. “At least I knew others might come across the same information, too. I call it ‘pebbles in the pond’. You never know how far the ripples will reach.”

As social media developed, Fleming began to simulcast the blog on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“The only sure thing is change. If you don’t change, too, you’ll be left behind.”

The city of Kingsport now has a full-time public relations department that constantly shares information and engages citizens on all platforms and technologies.

“I’m so impressed with the outreach we are doing in print, video, TV, website and 360 degree communications with citizens,” he added. “Our city has a story to tell.”

Very soon, the blog will pass the milestone of 1 million page views, and Fleming has no intention of quitting.

While it’s a little unorthodox for a city manager to communicate this directly, it’s also one of the things that makes Kingsport so special. “I want people to know that my feelings are real, that I’m sincere, and my only goal is to give back to the community that has given so much to my family and me.”