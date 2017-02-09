Make a BIG difference in the life of a child

“We have a need in our community, and are looking for caring adults to be mentors,” said Kathy Lowdermilk, who serves as regional director of BBBSGTC. “If you have a few hours a month and the desire to make a difference, we want to talk with you about our program.”

Our local Big Brothers Big Sisters office, which serves the Greater Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City area, is part of one of the oldest and largest youth mentoring organizations in the United States. It’s a system that has been proven to work and transforms the lives of children who might not otherwise ever get the support they need to grow and successfully meet life’s challenges.

“We currently have over 40 children on the waiting list,” says Lowdermilk, “and we need volunteers for these great kids.”

Child-volunteer matches are made based on in-depth and comprehensive interviewing with parents, children and potential volunteers. Stringent safeguards are in place to assure that all parties are safe. Volunteer and parent engagement and training also play a big role.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities should contact the office by calling 423-247-3240 or visiting TennesseeBig.org.

Community contributor Kathy Lowdermilk is the regional director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities.