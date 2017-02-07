A Life Well Lived: Heartfelt gift celebrates life of 'Mr. Kingsport' Bodie Scott

Bodie was born on July 28, 1936, at Holston Valley Hospital. He attended Kingsport City Schools, graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1954 where he was a running back on the football team and played on the 1952 Tennessee state championship baseball team. Bodie earned a Civil Engineering degree from Georgia Tech, then served in the Army Corps of Engineers for two years. In 1963, he founded SAFECO, Inc., an industrial safety distribution company, headquartered in Kingsport, which expanded to 18 locations throughout the eastern United States.

Church was an important part of Bodie’s life. He was a faithful, participating member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where he served as deacon, youth adviser, and was involved in many of the church’s outreach ministries.

Over the years, the Scott family grew. Bodie and his wife, Jane, had a son, P. Bowen Scott III, (wife Paula) and a daughter, Elizabeth Brownell Scott, and later three grandsons: Colton Kraemer Scott, Ansel Alexander Scott and Baxter Bennett Scott.

There are many photographs of Bodie and Jane, the children, and Bodie with his grandsons - be it out in a park or on their tenth birthdays taking a boat ride in New York City, Bodie on a mission trip in Mexico, Bodie holding a lapful of his grandsons and reading to them, Bodie and Jane with good friends Jeanette and Dr. Kent Blazier, Jane and Bodie in a hot air balloon or sitting cramped in the back seat of a small plane over the Caribbean - all with big smiles on their faces.

Family - particularly the grandsons - played an important part in Bodie’s life over the years.

Many of us have difficulty choosing a special gift at times: one that conveys a deeply heartfelt emotion, one that says so many things from over so many years, one that speaks to generations past, present and future. These gifts are, by their very nature, difficult to find because they are so very personal and priceless.

Jane Scott wanted to give her grandsons something meaningful that captured the many years, memories and personal stories that they had shared with their late grandfather, Bodie.

One day, as Jane was visiting with a friend, Dorothy Lightfoot, she mentioned her difficulty in finding the “perfect gift.” She asked Lightfoot if she knew anyone who might want to design and make a quilt with Jane’s collection of Bodie’s approximately 300 ties. Lightfoot said she would ask some friends that quilted and get back to her. Later, Lightfoot contacted Scott and asked if she could give it a try. Lightfoot, being a very talented seamstress and having a keen eye for taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary, worked her magic on the project. She took about 200 of the ties, cut them into squares, and placed within the squares circles also cut from the ties, and pieced them into three quilts, one for each grandson. She found a quilter in Jonesborough that agreed to quilt each piece. The quilts are smaller than a traditional bed-sized quilt, but are more like a small coverlet, such as one would hang on the wall.

Now, wherever the grandsons may live, they have a beautiful, very personal memory of their grandfather looking down over them.

