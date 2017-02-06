Winter Naturalist Rally celebrates Roan

This year's event, featuring a full day of activities, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Roan Mountain State Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The registration fee is $10 per person with children and members of the Friends of Roan Mountain admitted free. A boxed lunch is available for $8 with a pre-paid reservation by Feb. 8.

Three speakers will present the morning program in the Conference Center.

At 9:30 a.m., Jamie Donaldson will present “Great graminoids! Quantifying vegetation on Roan Mountain’s western balds over the last 80 years (1936-2016).” At 10:25 a.m., Cindy Barrett will present “Range-wide prevalence and impacts of the lily leaf spot disease on Gray’s lily with an assessment of Turk’s cap lily and Michaux’s lily as disease reservoirs.” At 11:05 a.m., Dr. Jay Franklin will present “late prehistoric towns and Cherokee archaeology in the upper reaches of the Tennessee Valley.”

Bob Estep will be on hand for a lunchtime flint knapping demonstration.

Following lunch at noon, the festivities will move outdoors where the star of the show - Roan Mountain itself - can take center stage. Participants can choose from one of three hikes, each leaving from the conference center at 1 p.m.

Donaldson will lead a hike to the alder balds on the ridge line of Roan Mountain. A strenuous hike, participants are encouraged to dress warmly for this one.

Warriors Path State Park ranger Mary Silver will lead a wildlife tracking and animal signs hike near the Doe River in Roan Mountain State Park. The kid-friendly, possibly wet, hike is considered moderate in difficulty.

Frosty Levy, professor emeritus of biology at ETSU, will lead the third hiking option. The winter tree identification hike inside the state park is easy, but could involve getting wet. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Registration forms are available online. Payments for lunch (which must be ordered by Feb. 8) and registration may be mailed to: Friends of Roan Mountain, Treasurer Nancy Barrigar, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.