Retired MD and NJROTC cadet honored as Hawkins' top volunteers

Volunteers from 53 counties will be honored at the ninth annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony at the Franklin Marriot Cool Springs in Franklin on Feb. 12.

The award celebrates the efforts of 84 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive the prestigious award.

Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

Jones, who is Hawkins County’s adult honoree, is well-known within his community as a longtime organizer of community events.

He is the co-founder of the current incarnation of the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration and People Loving People free Thanksgiving dinner.

Having completed its 13th year last November, the Thanksgiving dinner alone resulted in 400 volunteers preparing 3,500 hot meals for the community.

It was the largest recorded one-day service event in Hawkins County.

Jones was the chief organizer of the Fourth of July Celebration for 25 years, which brought free live entertainment, games, and children’s attractions to tens of thousands of people every year.

Jones is also a founder of the nonprofit organization Expecting God’s Help, which holds prayer rallies and offers hope for families affected by drugs. He also hosts a biweekly Men’s Prayer Breakfast that draws 60-90 people from the community.

Davis is Hawkins County’s youth honoree.

She was selected from a pool of highly qualified cadets for the Battalion Public Affairs Officer (PAO) position and is responsible for all public relations concerning the achievements of her unit, which is recognized weekly in local and regional newspapers for its outstanding achievements.

Davis has sought out difficult honors classes requiring extra work while completing 469 hours of community service.

In 2016, she led an effort to raise $10,600 to purchase 7,078 wreaths to be laid on graves at the Mountain Home VA Cemetery in Johnson City.

Her naval sciences instructor, Clyde Schumate, stated that Davis “exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.”

Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level.

Volunteer Tennessee is a 25-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.

“Each year, 1.1 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 143 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.4 billion to Tennessee’s economy,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director Jim Snell. “They are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they truly embody the spirit of giving.”