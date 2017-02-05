True peace and joy is only a prayer away

I Peter 5:7 says, “Casting all your cares on Him, for He cares for you.” Here we see a loving and compassionate God calling us to come and give Him our worries. We can bring these heavy weights of concern and anxiety to Jesus today as we humbly acknowledge by faith that we completely trust Him. Another section of scripture found in Matthew chapter eleven says, “My yoke is easy and my burden is light.” I have often wondered how we can be involved in this chaotic world and not be troubled for a culture that is losing their way? A yoke is a device that connects horses or oxen to a wagon in order for them to pull it. God is explaining here that He never intended for us to pull the wagon (so to speak) by ourselves. He is the Almighty, the all-powerful ruler of the universe and has more than enough authority and power to manage the world He created. He is saying that if we will release our fears and stress through prayer and worship, we can be spiritually refreshed and renewed which enables us to once again enter the race and continue our mission. Today, may you consider that Jesus is only a prayer away. “Come unto Me, all of you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart and you shall find rest for your souls” Matthew 11:28-29.

Dr. Holland lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. To learn more visit: billyhollandministries.com