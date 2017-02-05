Camp Bays Mountain gearing up for summer

Camp Bays Mountain, a ministry of Holston Conference Camp and Retreat Ministries, will open its doors to the wilderness on June 4. Clergy member of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Jeff Wadley, said they’re excited for this year’s campers.

Depending on the age and desires of the campers, they have several types of camp to choose from to fulfill their own summer dreams. The camp offers activity progression camps, which means they'll have day camp activities for younger children, from first through third grades, and half week camps for the younger elementary children who only want to stay for two nights and three days. Plus, they’ll have the full week overnight camps for elementary, middle and high school students.

“Each of those camps are age and activity level appropriate,” said Wadley. “They’ll feature activities, games and music that will appeal to children of differing abilities and interests. Our activities incorporate outdoor adventure and fun. And, as a faith-based camp, we’ll also develop our relationship with God, but we’re still open to anyone. You don’t have to be a Christian or attend a church to come to camp.”

Located just a couple miles away from Bays Mountain Park, activities - such as archery, rock climbing, swimming and gaga ball - will get the children moving while learning about working in groups and still leaving time for traditional camp activities, such as music around a campfire and a challenging obstacle course.

Camp Bays Mountain will also host specialty camps, like kayaking, for older youth. There’ll even be a leadership camp for high school students who are interested in becoming an outdoor leader. As years go on, Wadley said they’ll have specialty camps for those looking for high adventure like canoeing, backpacking and climbing camp.

As the camp expands and builds on, they’re taking into consideration people of all abilities.

“Next year, we’ll have a special needs camp with counselors trained specifically to lead them,” said Wadley. “There’s a local church helping us build our zero entry pool, which means you enter ankle deep and it slowly gets deeper. All of our buildings are handicap accessible, too.”

The hiring of camp counselors, 18 years old and above, will begin in mid-February. They’re looking to employ 12 counselors this summer, with two of those being older counselors as the activity leaders, plus an additional kitchen crew.

Registration to attend Camp Bays Mountain this summer opened on Feb. 1 and continues online at the camp website (www.campbaysmountain.com). Payment is required to register, but is dependent on the family's ability to pay. Camp Bays Mountain offers various payment options and scholarships are available as churches offer sponsorship help. Wadley’s dream of making camp as affordable as possible for as many people as possible is coming true with Camp Bays Mountain.