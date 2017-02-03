Out & About: Community offerings abound ~ even in winter months

For a fun evening and an opportunity to “strut your stuff,” all while benefiting CASA for Kids, Inc., get your ticket (and your red shoes) for CASA’s Annual Red Shoe Gala, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at MeadowView Convention Center. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m and dinner at 7 p.m. There will also be dancing, along with live and silent auctions. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 423-247-1161, ext. 3, or go online to casa4kidsinc.org.

For something less physical, but yet fun and challenging, get some friends together and register a team for the Kingsport Literacy Council’s 11th Annual Savvy Scrabble Social to be held on Friday, March 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. To register, go online - www.literacycouncilofkingsport.org - to download a registration form. Mail it and $25 per player by March 6, 2017 to the address given. Or call 423-392-4643 for more information. Proceeds benefit the Literacy Council of Kingsport, Inc.

There's so much to appreciate in our little corner of the world.

I recently enjoyed a wonderful production of Kingsport Theatre Guild's “Driving Miss Daisy” in one of the new downtown venues. I really like the addition of some “new” spaces being used. Although new and unfamiliar spaces can have their challenges, this suited the production well. I am very much looking forward to their next show, “Crimes of the Heart,” a wonderful comedy that has some of the funniest scenes I’ve had the pleasure to experience. It is a great show, as evidenced by its 1981 Pulitzer Prize and the New York Drama Critic’s Circle Award. The KTG production of “Crimes of the Heart” will be presented Feb. 9-11 at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

Our beloved Symphony of the Mountains will return Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center with “Ageless Masterworks” and again on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. - also in the Toy Reid Employee Center - when they present the glorious Verdi “Requiem.” A challenging, but beautiful work, additional voices will fill the stage along with the orchestra and Voices of the Mountains.

For those of you that chose to make getting out of doors for exercise a priority for the New Year, may I introduce you to the Footsteps Hiking Club at First Broad Street United Methodist Church? There is a Facebook page with information about past and future hikes. Members take turns leading hikes and choosing the destinations, which are always followed by lunch on the way home. Besides promoting physical health, members enjoy the pleasure of being outside in God’s creation and wonderful fellowship with others. The group is open to folks outside of FBSUMC, and family members and friends are always welcome. For more information, call 423-246-4471 and leave a message forJoy Eastridge, First Broad Street's Parish Nurse.

