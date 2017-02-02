This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

FIRST THURSDAY:

SIP AND STROLL

Did you miss our First Thursday celebration in January? We did too! And we can't wait for our downtown shops to stay open late, until 8. While we sip and stroll from business to business, enjoying all downtown Kingsport has to offer. See below for some of the of the shops who will participate in first Thursday with live music and receptions.

Make sure to visit Turquoise Boutique to experience her signature Turquoise champagne and hear the groups Downtown Business and Model City Groove School playing.

Cindy Saadeh Fine Art will have Little Cake cupcakes, Bellafina Chocolates, her wine nook on display and live music by Lawson Garrett. Check out featured artist Mary McKinley also.

Enjoy a special reception at Art in the Heart Gallery where all artists in the gallery will be featured with live music by Dennis Coffey. A special Valentine Silent Auction will take place.

Join Artiques for a night of wine, cheese, valentines and surprises. You're encouraged to find something you love and then make her an offer she can't refuse.

Style Boutique has a beautiful new inventory, that they're dying for you to see. Grab a glass of wine and shop the night away.

Downtown Kingsport - 5 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

SNUGGLY JONES

If you haven't stopped at Model City Tap House on a Thursday night, you're missing out. They feature live music along with a variety of delicious steamed sandwiches. This Thursday check out Snuggly Jones. He plays a cool blend of swing and jazz that you won't want to miss.

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

The State Theatre Company's State of Affairs is a sidewalk variety show held under the marquee at the State Theater in downtown Kingsport. Come join the crew at The Nutty Java in downtown for a variety of acts including Chance Lawson, John McCord, Arthur Madeus and more.

160 Broad Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO'S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience. In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house. Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out. Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are.

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

KINSGPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

KINGSPORT CHAMBER 70TH ANNUAL DINNER

The major fundraiser for Your Kingsport Chamber Foundation, this black-tie optional affair with over 1,700 in attendance, is a great night to celebrate the wonderful community we live in and have a great time with friends and colleagues.

1901 MeadowView Parkway - 6 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

THE GOODINS GO TO WASHINGTON

To receive an invitation to the Presidential Inauguration is an honor, but Washington, D.C. will never be the same once the Goodin Family arrives for the festivities. The Foggy Valley Gang will take their antics to the nation's capitol via an invitation from family friend, Clementine Hogg, who is acting as entertainment coordinator for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

SULPHUR SPRINGS STRING DIPPERS

The Sulphur Springs String Dippers are part of an ongoing, dynamic tradition of southern Appalachian music. The vehicle for their artistic expression is old-time fiddle music played in the hills and hollows of western North Carolina and East Tennessee.

1200 E. Center Street - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

FOOD TRUCK RALLY

Grab your friends and come out to enjoy a craft brew along with a variety of food trucks including Backdraft BBQ, Foodie Fiction, Mimi's Creamery, La Abeljita, and Project Waffle.

151 E. Main Street - 12 p.m.