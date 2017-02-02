Jurnee’s Journey continues as voice for animals

That young girl was Jurnee Carr. In 2007, at age 12, she made a decision to make it her duty in life to speak for those forgotten animals and she established Jurnee’s Journey Foundation.

The mission of Jurnee’s Journey Foundation is “to provide support to local, national and international animal rescue and welfare organizations through various fundraising efforts,” according to Jurnee and the website (jurneesjourney.org).

Jurnee's Journey Foundation encourages pet adoption from shelters and spaying and neutering to control the pet population and cut down on unnecessary euthanasia due to overcrowding. “Every animal deserves a loving, forever home!” Jurnee stressed.

Jurnee’s Journey Foundation is an official 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is celebrating its 10th year anniversary. During the past 10 years, through donations and the hard work of Jurnee, her family, friends and volunteers, the foundation has raised over $51,000. In turn, 100 percent of funds raised were used to support 37 different animal rescue and welfare organizations in 17 states and three countries. Those supported include a donkey rescue in Tanzania and a traveling spay/neuter clinic in Romania. Donations of money, blankets, food, cleaning supplies and more are accepted. Jurnee also encourages people to volunteer time to walk dogs, help with cleanup, foster animals or take pets to adoption events for animal shelters.

Jurnee served as an intern and a Youth Advisory Board member for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) in 2015. Her primary role as an HSUS intern was to conduct formal research on the effectiveness of humane education programs in the United States. Presently, as a HSUS Volunteer District Leader, she has been actively lobbying for animal protection legislation. This past week, she met with Tennessee Senators Rusty Crowe and Jon Lundberg and State Representatives Gary Hicks, Timothy Hill and Matthew Hill to discuss introduced legislation to require dog breeders to register with the state. This legislation is beneficial to both respected dog breeders and those wishing to own pure-bred dogs, to help stop “puppy mills” which often incorrectly breed and sell dogs, she explained.

She has attended the Animal Care Expo in Las Vegas, Nev., and the TAFA – Taking Action for Animals - annual conference in Washington, D.C. There, Jurnee met with Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and U.S. Representative Phil Roe to lobby for various pieces of animal protection legislation. In August of 2016, she traveled to Puerto Rico to educate people about the humane treatment of animals in various cities.

Jurnee has received many honors for her work.

“I do this because it is my passion and I feel the Lord has directed my life to be a voice for those who only have a bark or meow,” Jurnee says humbly.

As Jurnee's Journey Foundation celebrates this important milestone, Jurnee would like to thank her family, friends, foundation board members Jordan Stout (Treasurer) and Kimberlyn King (Secretary), and the entire Tri-Cities community for their ongoing support.

In addition to her work with Jurnee's Journey Foundation, Jurnee holds a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies, French and TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) from Liberty University. She currently teaches foreign college students on the campus of East Tennessee State University. She is also pursuing a master’s degree in Nonprofit Management from Grace College. She has two dogs, T and Java.

Jurnee is the daughter of Junior and Whitney Allen-Carr and has two younger siblings, brother Daxx and sister Jaecee Rae who started her own organization called Jaecee Rae of Sunshine, which conducts drives for pet food and blankets for shelters. She is accepting donations for a yard sale fundraiser to be held April 1, 2017. Those interested in contributing can learn more about it online at jaeceeraeofsunshine.org.

If you would like to volunteer with or donate to Jurnee’s Journey Foundation, visit jurneesjourney.org. The foundation is holding two fundraisers for Valentine’s Day: Puppy Love - order a Yeti insulated cup with a personalized decal for $35 - and Smooch Pooch - order an adorable stuffed animal embroidered with a couple's name and anniversary date for $20. The deadline to order for Valentine’s Day delivery is Feb. 1, but orders will be accepted through Feb. 14. All proceeds go to the direct care of animals in shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.