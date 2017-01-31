Flight Athletic Academy soars into Downtown Kingsport

Opening in early February, Flight Athletic Academy will be located at 625 E. Market Street, between Red Dragon Kenpo Karate and TNT Sportsplex, central to what is quickly emerging as the hub of children's athletics in Kingsport.

Flight Athletic Academy will offer a vast program variety, ranging from parent and tot classes, dance classes and obstacle course training to competitive cheer and gymnastics. Unsure of which program is right for your young athlete? Each and every athlete will take part in a free 30-minute professional evaluation, used to ensure that he or she is placed in the best possible class.

Owner Victoria Cunningham relocated to Kingsport six years ago and has been eager to bring a premier athletic facility to the area ever since. Cunningham hopes to provide Kingsport with a sanitary, fun and well-organized facility filled with positive role models.

"Our staff has been carefully selected based on their willingness to learn and their ability to act as positive role models," Cunningham said, adding that "many members of the coaching staff are successful current or former athletes, enthusiastic to teach what they have learned through years of athletics."

Cunningham herself competed in gymnastics in Long Island, N.Y. for eight years before sustaining a career-ending shoulder injury.

Her goal is "to teach more than the sport itself, to always value the entire athlete over the champion, to teach integrity, demonstrate hard work and fuel dedication through use of high-quality athletics."

Flight Athletic Academy is now scheduling evaluations for athletes interested in joining the program. The evaluations typically last 30 minutes. A professional evaluator will help determine the best program, level, class and instructor for your athlete, Cunningham explained.

"We recognize that every child learns differently and has different goals. We just want to help them to accomplish those goals, whatever they may be," Cunningham added.

"We have instructors with a lot of experience in the competitive cheer and competitive gymnastics world, but we also have plenty of instructors eager to teach toddlers to take their first steps on a balance beam or leap and twirl on the dance floor, and instructors ready to work with adults who simply want to add a healthy and fun activity into their lives."

Some may think of Flight Athletic Academy as "one-stop shopping," as it seems that they have it all. For superstar athletes interested in multiple sports, there is a 30 percent dual enrollment discount. For families with more than one child, there is a 25 percent sibling discount. If parents are interested in getting involved as well, the academy offers adult fitness classes.

Flight Athletic Academy offers Parents' Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m., every Saturday, with dinner and a craft included for just $25. In addition, Cunningham plans on teaming up with the Downtown Kingsport Association to offer childcare during "Sip and Stroll" every first Thursday of the month.

Open gym times are also available for families who just want to come and play. Open gym from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays is for ages 7 and under only. But Friday and Saturday evening sessions are for anyone who wants to try it out. Open gym is $6 for two hours of fun and guaranteed total exhaustion. Parents are always free.

Cunningham is also very excited about Flight Athletic Academy's partnership with Night Owl Circus Arts. "There's nothing else like it in Kingsport, honestly. It is truly unique and beautiful to watch," Cunningham said. Night Owl Circus Arts will expand its program to offer aerial silks classes, juggling, yoga and more at the new Kingsport location.

To learn more about Flight Athletic Academy, stop by the brand new facility at 625 E. Market Street in Downtown Kingsport, e-mail flightathleticacademy@gmail.com or visit the website at FlightAthleticAcademy.com. Get your athletes started on their journey by booking a free evaluation today through Flight Athletic Academy's convenient, user-friendly website.

"How can we help you soar today?"