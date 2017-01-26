Sincerely Susan: Tragic accident leads to heartbreak

It has been a few weeks since there was a tragic accident in my little family. On Saturday, Jan. 7, my sweet and adventurous Lily was struck and instantly killed by a car while in someone else’s care in Savannah. Losing Raleigh in September was sad, but he was older and had Addison’s disease for which he was being treated for over five years. Lily would have turned 10 (just five days later) on Jan. 12. This past week has been challenging. It is the first time in over 30 years that I have not had a Scottie in my life.

Everywhere I look, something reminds me of her perky personality. People have shared some funny stories about her. She was quite the charmer, though still with that Scottish Terrier independence for which they are so well known. I miss her terribly as my heart breaks for this loss. With the passing of each Scottie for which I have had the honor of sharing my life, it does not get any easier to lose one. In fact, this has been the hardest because she did not live her full life as my other four have.

The logo on this column was designed with her in mind. And, yes, she wore a pearl necklace as a tribute to her mother who loves pearls. You have heard of helicopter moms. Well, I was one with my fur babies and this accident was completely out of my control as I was in Athens. She was being brought back to me the following day. But, as it turns out, she had to be cremated immediately that evening and I picked up her ashes in Savannah on Tuesday morning. My Scotties are buried on Daddy’s farm near the Elk Lodge. And, that will be her final resting place as well.

Lily not only wore pearls like her mother, but she was named after me. Yes, Lily is Gaelic for Susan. Since I do not have children, and my siblings didn't name their daughters the old-fashioned name Susan, why not use a version of it for my precious fur baby? It was kinda fun and I love that name for the little black ball of fur that brought so much joy into my life and travels. She was always welcomed to friends’ homes with whom I visited. Riding on my left leg as I drove brought her great pleasure so that she could see above the dashboard. Miles would pass as she rested her head on the driver’s door frame. Nose prints on the window were evidence of a curious yet content lassie.

She had a best friend, the boxer-mix Buddy, with whom she would Facetime. But she did not meet the love of her life until she moved to Athens. One of my dog sitters’ roommates is handsome English major Zach who stands over 6 feet tall. Lily found him irresistible! For the first time in her life, she followed someone around with every move he took within the house. Whereever Zach was, Lily was nearby: outside the bathroom door while he showered, on top of him when he was napping on the couch, and sitting at his feet when he ate.

Several of you wrote to me after I penned a tribute to Raleigh. Your messages were welcomed and heartfelt. Scripture reveals that animals go to heaven and therefore I believe that all my Scotties will be there.

Alas, the opportunities we have to participate in local adventures are a little slice of heaven on earth. As mentioned earlier this month, we look forward to receiving announcements about those Tri-Cities' area community events at communitynews@timesnews.net from now on ~ so that Katherine Scoggins can share them in “Out and About.”

Jan. 27-29: For quality family entertainment, the LampLight Theatre will feature “The Goodins Go to Washington.” To purchase tickets for this comedy, visit www.lamplightheatre.com or call 423-343-1766.

February: The YWCA in Bristol is looking for donations of gently used prom dresses in all sizes as well as accessories including purses, shoes and jewelry. “Go Green” and share what you are no longer using. Donations may be made to the YWCA in Bristol at 106 State Street. Contact Tammy Henkel at 423-968-9444 or email t_henkel@ywcabristol.org for more information.

Feb. 3: Party on the Moon will again perform during the 70th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Prepare to party as this popular event continues to grow larger each year. Contact the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce for information and tickets at 423-392-8800 or visit their website at kingsportchamber.org.

Feb. 9-11: The Kingsport Theatre Guild will present the 1981 winner of the Pulitzer Prize ~ “Crimes of the Heart” ~at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education in Downtown Kingsport. For show times and ticket information, contact 423-392-8427 or KingsportTheatreGuild@gmail.com.

Feb. 23-April 8: “Mama Mia” returns to Barter Theatre! Back by popular demand, this lively musical featuring ABBA music, returns to the Abingdon stage. For tickets and show times, call 276-628-3991 or visit bartertheatre.com.

So, I no longer have a Scottie but I do have a gentle 60-pound redbone coon/chocolate lab mix named Abbey. Of course, she is the one who always wants to be in my lap and especially so when there is a big booming storm in the area. Lily, on the other hand, would jump from her bed and start barking at the ceiling ... Scottish Terrier. Independent. Big dog in a little body. Before I moved to Athens last July, I had three well-behaved sweet dogs. Losing two in less than four months is crushing. God allowed me to be owned by Scottish Terriers for more than half my life. This love affair that I have had with the breed has been hugely rewarding. Who knows? Maybe one day I may have another. But, meanwhile, I will love on Abbey and know that heaven has its hands full as mine are terrier-izing the pearly gates and golden streets trying to make friends with all who enter. Kudos to Laddie, Harold Clark, Missouri, Raleigh and now Lily. And, though cleanliness is next to godliness, I will probably leave her nose prints on the car window a wee bit longer.

Sincerely,

Susan

Susan E. Kendrick is a Sunday Stories columnist who highlights some of the area's many events and happenings, as well as upcoming events, twice a month in Sincerely, Susan. To correspond with Susan, email her at SincerelySusan@timesnews.net. To share your events for our Out & About calendar, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.