Folks You Should Know: Kingsport's Ashlyn Jackson

Last year, Ashlyn earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award. The highest achievement in Girl Scouting, it is awarded to only 5 percent of Senior or Ambassador Girl Scouts after they create and complete a yearlong “Take Action” project that “creates a community legacy with a sustainable solution to a problem,” according to the organization.

Ashlyn was in Girl Scout Troop 280 under leader Liz Blakely for six years and is now a lifetime member.

Parents Jay and Amy Jackson of Kingsport are extremely proud of their daughter. Ashlyn has two brothers; Aaron and Jason. Of her oldest son, Amy said that “throughout school he was considered a problem student who would act out in class and teachers did not understand there was a reason for him acting this way.” Finally, after searching for answers and testing, he was diagnosed with a form of autism.

In seeking a project for the Gold Award, the diagnosis inspired Ashlyn to come up with something to help teachers to better understand and help students like her brother.

“Those who may look like they are acting out are actually struggling in the classroom setting for various reasons,” said Ashlyn. She started her yearlong project doing research and working closely with Early Intervention Specialist Kathy Jeffries, Behavior Analyst Ginger Canty and psychiatrist Dr. Brian Bonfardin to develop the Autism Cube.

The Autisum Cube is a visual reference of cues and responses for teachers to use when working with students; each side representing a behavior with four possible triggers and solutions to utilize. Ashlyn’s goal is that teachers and caregivers can recognize the behaviors and help these students by teaching them skills to be more productive in the classroom.

“It is much easier for adults to change their approach than it is for a child on the autism spectrum to adapt to a new environment,” Ashlyn explained.

Ashlyn worked closely with Ivan Bush of Publications Press in Alabama learning about the printing process to make the Autism Cube a colorful tool for classrooms.

The Autism Cube was recently awarded the Innovation Award from the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE). It is partnered with the Autism Society of East Tennessee (www.ASAETC.org) and a portion of sales goes to the organization.

“Ashlyn’s goal is to have an Autism Cube on every teacher’s desk in every classroom in Kingsport City and Sullivan County schools,” her mother said. They are currently looking for sponsors and will initiate a campaign: Cubes for Classrooms.

If you would like to learn more about the Autism Cube, visit www.autismcube.com.

Besides her work on the Autism Cube for her Gold Award project, 2016 was a very busy year for Ashlyn. She went on a mission trip to Slovakia where she taught English and Bible to Slovakian children. She successfully auditioned for and attended a dance camp with the Rockettes in New York City. She also became a mentor and tutor to at-risk area kids through the LXI program at Redeemer Community Church.

Ashlyn has danced with Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport for 11 years. She also loves photography and darkroom processing. She is a student at Milligan College pursuing a degree in Occupational Therapy and is a member of the school’s dance team. It is her hope to work with disabled kids, possibly incorporating dance.

A 2015 honors graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Ashlyn was also captain of the Color Guard. In band, she had the honor of marching in President Barack Obama’s inaugural parade and in a Disney World parade as well as others. Her dad said, “I have challenged all my kids that if they made straight As throughout school, then I would buy them a car.” Ashlyn also met that goal and is now the proud owner of a new Honda CRV. During the summer, she plans on working with Pine Cove Christian day camps throughout the Southeast.