A Sweet Centennial: Did somebody say cookies?

And, wait for it... they have introduced a brand new Girl Scout S’mores™ cookie to the already popular list of tasty treats.

Girl Scout Cookies help Girl Scouts earn money for activities and community service projects, and also play a role in transforming girls into G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders) as they learn essential life skills.

“By selling cookies, girls learn and gain so much. They learn to lead. They speak up. They work with others to set and reach important goals. They learn essential life skills like money management, people skills, business ethics, and decision making," says Haowei Tong, north area director for the Girl Scouts of the Appalachians council.

“Plus, they get to earn funds to help pay for fun and enriching activities,” she added. "It really is an amazing program!”

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program, generating almost $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program - 100 percent of it - stays with the local council and troops.

Over 50 million households nationwide purchase cookies every season.

Each box of Girl Scout Cookies sold helps power thousands of experiences for girls. Additionally, through cookie earnings, consumers help propel Girl Scouts’ big ideas into reality, while ensuring local troops thrive and grow.

Girls will take initial orders from now through the beginning of February. If you know a Girl Scout or a Girl Scout family, ask if they have a girl selling this year and place your order with them. Cookie booths will be open at various locations from Feb. 24 through March 19, and can be located by visiting girlscoutcookies.org or by downloading the Cookie Finder app.

On a diet? Well, there's still a way to support Girl Scouts in your area. Donate to Operation: Appreciation, the council's Gift of Caring program. The Girl Scout troop will receive the proceeds from your donation and the council will send a corresponding amount of boxes of cookies to the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians is 10,000 girls and volunteers strong in 46 counties in the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Tri-Cities metro areas. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten to high school senior, and girls are welcome to join at any time throughout the year. For more information, visit www.girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912. To restock your cookie jar, contact any Girl Scout to place an order or watch for the cookie booths beginning Feb. 24.

Community contributor Laura Skonberg is the vice president of communications for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.