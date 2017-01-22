2017 National Ruritan Convention held in Kingsport

It’s the first time the convention has been held here, although the event has previously taken place elsewhere in the state, including Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville.

Ruritan, with its slogan of “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service,” has been around since 1928, when it was founded in Holland, Va.

Today, the organization boasts 30,000 members serving 1,100 communities throughout the nation.

The convention will wind up Sunday with a worship service in the morning.

At Saturday night’s Installation Banquet, 2016 National Ruritan President Calvin Shelton, of Greeneville, was scheduled to give his outgoing remarks.

Entertainment for the evening: Lee Greenwood.

“We’re proud to have it here,” Shelton told the Times-News on Friday. “We try to rotate the convention’s location. We are trying to get the word out to people about what we do and what we stand for. We work on rural communities one at a time to make America a better place in which to live, one community at a time. That’s how we operate.”

Ruritan districts usually are made up of 20 to 30-some clubs, Shelton said.

“Each club must have at least 16 members to be chartered,” Shelton said. “The average is about 35 members in each club.”

Members focus on their community. Each club decides what it will concentrate on and how it will raise funds.

“All the fundraising and everything that is done goes back into the community,” Shelton said. “There are no salaries. It is all volunteer. We do a lot for our veterans and we do a lot of scholarships. And more and more now are coming on board because we are chartering Ruri-teen Clubs in high schools. That gives them the opportunity to apply for the scholarships, which range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. We are partnering with colleges, and colleges are matching those scholarships. One club in Southwest Virginia gives away 10 $1,000 scholarships every year. Most of our clubs participate in giving scholarships. We have close to 30,000 members total in the organization, including 27,000 to 28,000 adults.”

The non-adult members are those high school students who belong to “Ruri-teen Clubs,” the organization’s outreach effort to attract young members. Ruritan also offers mentoring programs.

Money for those scholarships, as well as other local community improvement projects, comes from club fundraisers, which vary from community to community but typically include fish fries, bean dinners, breakfasts and other meal-based events, car shows, horse shows, and more — whatever each local club’s members determine is a good fit their community.

According to the Ruritan National website:

• Club membership represents a cross-section of the community in which the club serves and is not restrictive with regard to occupation, social position or any other specific criteria.

• Nearly all clubs work locally with FFA, 4-H and other organizations serving youth. Nearly one in every three Ruritan clubs sponsors a Boy or Girl Scout unit.

• The name "Ruritan" was suggested by Daisy Nurney, a reporter for the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot newspaper, and the club’s charter members unanimously adopted "Ruritan" as the organization’s name. The word is a combination of the Latin words for open country "ruri" and small town "tan," interpreted as pertaining to rural and small-town life.