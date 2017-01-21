Out & About column to highlight community happenings

There are many times throughout the year when I look forward to special events, but Thanksgiving and Christmas have to be at the top of the list.

In November, the Thanksgiving and Christmas magazines hit the bookshelves and mailboxes, and my notebook filled with many special recipes comes out of hiding and takes a special cleaned off place on my kitchen counter. Vanilla and hazelnut coffee candles scent the air in my house and office, and glorious sounds of carols, symphonies and Handel’s “Messiah” accompany my signing Christmas cards, wrapping presents (O.K., sticking them in gift bags!) and the never-ending search for my stash of wrapping paper, ribbon, tape, stamps, scissors, gift tags, pens and tissue paper.

December brings concerts, parties and community performances.

Since I have spent about three years of my life total on or behind a stage, I have a great appreciation for all the time spent learning lines, trying to get angel wings to stay on, keeping quiet backstage and in the wings all while “hopped up” on red dye and sugar from all the school parties. And because of all the work, rehearsals, practicing, nerves and pirouettes, I try to clap the loudest. And you parents and volunteers, too, your efforts are so appreciated - especially during the busiest time of the year, because you are helping these precious children make memories that will last a lifetime.

I have had such a wonderful time getting "Out and About" over the past few weeks, beginning with Breakfast with the Grinch!, which was sponsored by the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The extremely talented and creative staff transformed the pool area into Whoville and the staff was transformed into a cast of characters that were unbelievable! They are probably still trying to get the mousse, gel and spray out of their hair and the green makeup off of their faces! I must say that their efforts were pretty impressive. The pancakes and juice boxes smelled wonderful, and the children had a wonderful time and swam like fish. My favorite part? Meeting the staff and a charming family, then going out and actually purchasing a DVD of "The Grinch." Yes, you heard me. The movie (Jim Carey’s version) was released when I was in college and, having no younger siblings or children of my own, I felt left out that I couldn’t sing along or cheer! So now I have my own copy and have watched it three times. Next year, Grinch? I’ll know all the songs!

Music has always played a big part for me at Christmas, and nothing more than “The Messiah,” complete with orchestra. When I was growing up, it was officially Christmas when I heard it (or sang it), watched “The Nutcracker” and recited Luke 2 along with Linus.

I have to say that I was particularly proud that there were so many gestures of goodwill demonstrated throughout our community. It seemed that almost everywhere I went, collections of warm clothes and blankets and warm meals were being offered to those less fortunate. And isn’t it wonderful to live in such a place where people look out for one another and extend offers of help?

The beautiful sounds of the choirs, the gorgeous glow of the Christmas lights and ornaments. I hope each of you had a wonderful and blessed Christmas season. Please remember that there are many ways you can participate and enjoy your own adventures and discoveries. Whether as performer, crew or enthusiastic member of the audience, make the most of every opportunity to get out and about and enjoy the many offerings our community provides.

Here are a few to consider in coming weeks:

Jan. 19-21: The Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “Driving Miss Daisy” at Shabby Allie's Boutique on Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport. Show time is 7 p.m., Jan. 19-20. Tickets are $10. The Jan. 21 show will feature dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets for it are $25. Contact 423-392-8427 or visit kingsporttheatre.org.

Feb. 11: The 2017 Red Shoe Gala to benefit CASA for Kids, Inc., will be held Feb. 11. For ticket information, visit casa4kidsinc.org.

February: The YWCA in Bristol is looking for donations of gently used prom dresses in all sizes as well as accessories including purses, shoes and jewelry. “Go Green” and share what you are no longer using. Donations may be made to the YWCA in Bristol at 106 State Street. Contact Tammy Henkel at 423-968-9444 or email t_henkel@ywcabristol.org for more information.

Feb. 3: Party on the Moon will perform during the 70th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Prepare to party as this popular event continues to grow larger each year. Contact the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce for information and tickets at 423-392-8800 or visit their website at kingsportchamber.org.

