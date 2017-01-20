Kingsport native ready to go to first inauguration

Lane, a Trump voter, is excited to go into the nation's capital to attend the presidential inauguration. Lauren, seven months pregnant with their first child — a baby girl named Brooklyn, won't be going into D.C. for Trump's swearing-in and other festivities. But Lane won't be going alone. His mother is traveling from Kingsport to attend the inauguration with him.

Lane said he's never attended a presidential inauguration and would probably have tried to attend even if his candidate hadn't won the election. On the other hand, if he weren't living so close to D.C., he doubts he would have made the trip in any case.

"Since moving to Washington, D.C., we have gained a tremendous amount of respect for the city," Lane said. "We try to do as many things as possible to soak in the culture and atmosphere. We have done so much, as far as visiting monuments and going on tours. But it just seems like there is so much we still haven't gotten to do. A presidential inauguration is such a huge event in this city and it was certainly on our to-do list since moving here."

As of mid-week, Lane said he and his mother were on a waiting list to get tickets to the inauguration.

"If we don't get them then our plan is to try to get a good view from the National Mall," Lane said. "I've been told that there will be viewing screens set up so people can see, we're also bringing binoculars. It's supposed to rain on Friday, we'll be bringing umbrellas. I plan on bringing a backpack with snacks and water but the food vendors are probably the way to go."

Lane and his mother won't have to fight traffic to get to the Mall area, which he said opens at 6 a.m. They'll be taking D.C.'s Metro rail system from a stop near his and Lauren's home.

"I would say we will try to leave our house at around 5 a.m. or so," Lane said.

Their focus is getting as close as possible to witness the swearing-in at noon, Lane said, and whether they stick around to watch the parade afterward will depend on how easily they find a good vantage point.

"We're going to try," Lane said. "If there isn't really a place to stand where we can see then we will probably try to beat traffic and get home. The inauguration is our top priority."