This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

OSCAR HARRIS & TODD MEADE

Usually one part to the musical trio, Dale Jett & Hello Stranger, Oscar Harris will be debuting his original CD, Mixed Up. Accompanied by local musician, Todd Meade, they will provide a night full of acoustic tunes that are sure to please.

324 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

DRIVING MISS DAISY

Come enjoy Kingpsort Theatre Guild’s rendition of the classic, Driving Miss Daisy. This amazing story depicts the relationship of an elderly woman, Daisy Werthan, and the driver her son hires for her, Hoke Colburn, after her husband’s passing. Watch the characters develop and fall in love with their charm.

117 Shelby Street - 7 p.m., also Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

State of Affairs is back at The Nutty Java with an awesome lineup of singer songwriters. If you’ve never stopped in to see their show, tonight is the night! Amythyst Kiah will be playing one of her last shows in the US, before departing on her UK tour., as well as talented artists Andrew Kramer, Chris Smith, Greg Forbes and Wally Boyd.

160 Broad Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado’s for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they’re setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

THE GOODINS GO TO WASHINGTON

To receive an invitation to the Presidential Inauguration is an honor, but Washington, D.C. will never be the same once the Goodin Family arrives for the festivities. The Foggy Valley Gang will take their antics to the nation’s capitol via an invitation from family friend, Clementine Hogg, who is acting as Entertainment Coordinator for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

IROM / INDIGHOST / THESE ARE ANGELS / STATE OF SLEEP

An epic & eclectic collection of East Tennessee rock bands killing it at Sleepy Owl Brewery and Taphouse this Friday night! Hear Irom, Indighost, These are Angels, and State of Sleep all under the same roof. Come early, music will start promptly at 7PM.

Backdraft BBQ will be serving food out front!

151 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

MY NEW FAVORITES

The winds that blow through our southern mountains carry echoes of the past. But if your ear is truly tuned, you’ll also hear that they bring fresh and exciting things, too. So it is with the music of My New Favorites. Award-winning songwriting and top-notch players team up to create an incredibly diverse and energetic Americana sound.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.