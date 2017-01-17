Joe Gong, epitome of American Dream come true, has died

He remained Choy to his family and Chinese friends. To most who knew him through his professional life, he was “Joe.”

He died a peaceful death Sunday. At 96, he’d enjoyed good health up until his last day, family members told the Times-News on Monday. He liked to walk for exercise each day and during the winter months often did so at the Kingsport Town Center, family members said, and he did just that on Friday — driving himself there as usual.

Joe’s first stop in America was San Francisco, where he studied to become a pastry chef. When World War II broke out, Joe showed his love of the USA by supporting the troops as a volunteer folding parachutes.

It wasn’t until he moved to Asheville, N.C., in 1946 that his career took a turn which ultimately left its mark on Kingsport. It was in Asheville that he developed his expertise in the art of Chinese cuisine, working at the Paradise Chinese Restaurant in the city’s downtown. Asheville also saw Joe begin a family, with first daughter Mary Ann and first son Joe Jr. being born.

By 1950, Joe was a single father and moved his two children to Kingsport, joining relatives to open and operate the Far East Restaurant on East Center Street. The building, with its distinctive, large round windows on the side, still stands. By the late 1950s, Joe left the Far East, ultimately moving a bit to the east — to Bristol, Va.

There, Joe was hired in 1960 by Jack Trayer to be the head chef of the Holiday Inn, a position he held for 10 years.

And in the early 1960s, Joe found the love of his life, the woman who would be at his side through thick and thin, sweet and sour, working together six and seven days a week and up to 18 hours a day to build a successful business and, even more important to both, a strong family. But he didn’t find her in Bristol. She was back on the other side of the world in China. They were introduced, long distance, by a mutual friend. Her name was Lau Ching Ng. She lived with her parents and worked as a seamstress. They wrote letters back and forth to one another. By 1964, Lau accepted Joe’s marriage proposal.

Joe, a naturalized U.S.citizen, accompanied by his then-boss’s wife, traveled to China, married Lau, and brought her home to Bristol.

Their family grew by three more children: May, Sue and Tong.

So, too, Joe’s reputation grew as a purveyor of the culinary arts — American and Cantonese.

By 1970, Joe and Lau were ready to open a restaurant of their own, and a Kingsport legend was born: Joe Gong’s Restaurant at 1768 Fort Henry Drive. Today, you’d give someone directions by saying “across from Pal’s” or “on Fort Henry just off Eastman Road, near BB&T Bank.” Back in 1970, you would have said “across from Munal Clinic and the Dutch Boy Drive-In,” or “on the Johnson City Highway just off Brooks Circle.”

Joe Gong’s was an overnight sensation. Despite a tiny parking lot and its location wedged between two busy highways (the cul-de-sac behind the building today was at that time Memorial Boulevard or “the Bristol Highway”) the restaurant stayed busy from open to close seven days a week, daughter Mary Ann recalled while talking to the Times-News Monday night with the rest of the family at Lau and Choy’s well-appointed home on a quiet street in Preston Forest. The home, and the family gathered within — Lau at the center — are testaments to the hard work the couple put into their business, their family, and their life together.

When they opened Joe Gong’s in 1970, the family often slept at the restaurant as the mom and dad worked late into the night preparing food for the day ahead and rose early the next morning to prepare for opening. The children even celebrated their birthdays, on occasion, by hosting sleepovers at Joe Gong’s. Mary Ann said when her father picked the location for Joe Gong’s, he approached the building’s owner with an offer: if you are willing to take a chance on me, I will pay you in one year. The man assumed Joe meant a year’s worth of rent — and agreed. A year later, he was shocked to have Joe walk into his office and present a brown bag filled with lots more cash than a year’s rent.

“Daddy said, ‘Here, I buy building,’ ” Mary Ann laughed. “And (the owner) said, ‘But I didn’t want to SELL the building.’ But he did sell it to Daddy.”

Eventually, Joe cut back to a six-day work week: Joe Gong’s was closed on Mondays. The restaurant also closed once a year if Joe chose to take a “vacation.” That’s in quotes because at least a portion of the time “off” was actually spent traveling to New York to stock up on supplies for the restaurant, the children said.

“When Dad married Mom, he found a partner for life,” daughter Sue Joe Allan said. “Together they lived the American Dream and became a true American success story — through hard work, sweat and tears.”

Joe Gong’s most popular item was listed on the menu as “Chinese Barbecue Chicken.” It was not barbecue chicken. And it is what many faithful Joe Gong fans still long for today, searching near and far for a similar dish. Many Chinese restaurants serve a similar dish, often called “Almond Chicken” — but none match Joe’s famous “#8,” which was the dish’s listing on the combination dinner section of the menu. On Monday, family members said Joe never told anyone the exact recipe. The restaurant’s egg rolls and accompanying duck sauce also proved immensely popular and memorable.

“We made hundreds of egg rolls each week,” May said. “For years, Daddy would hand chop all that cabbage until we got a grinder. Mom ... would have three huge tubs, working all the time ... chopping, mixing in the other ingredients, aging it. Everything was handmade. Everything was made to order. They worked so hard. They taught all of us to work hard, too.”

“Dad had high expectations for all of us,” Sue said. “They both had that very strong work ethic. They led us by example. Every one of us has succeeded. Their strongest message to us was family is number one. Family means unconditional love. They loved us and disciplined us at the same time. Dad was always kind at heart. He refused to get old.”

“In many ways, he was a big kid,” May said.

In addition to his wife, Lau, Choy Gong/Joe Gong is survived by his children (and their spouses): Mary Ann Gong, of Kingsport; Joe Gong Jr. (Pam), of Raleigh, N.C.; May Rice (Ricky), of Kingsport; Sue Joe Allan, of Knoxville; and Tong Joe, of Atlanta. He also leaves behind six grandchildren (Joe Gong III, Melinda Reece, Melissa Rice, Eric Rice, Chandler Allan, and Emeri Allan) and two great-grandchildren (Katie Reece and Liam Quillen).