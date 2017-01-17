Big Brothers Big Sisters strives to reach 100 in 100 goal

Maya was enrolled in the program by her mother so she could experience new things and have a guide. Brittany encourages Maya to study hard and make new friends, and has even introduced her to new experiences like ice skating. A hard-working and dedicated student, Brittany is working to pass those very characteristics on to Maya. Through her time with Brittany, Maya sees what it is like to have to balance work, school and play. The life skills that Brittany is teaching, such as budgeting and prioritization, will follow throughout Maya’s life. And the best part is she's having fun while learning them.

In order to maintain mentorships success stories like Brittany and Maya’s, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities relies on fundraisers like the 100 in 100 campaign - and there's less than a month until it ends. The local nonprofit organization is asking for 100 businesses or individuals to donate $100 within 100 days of the start date to reach its goal of raising $10,000.

According to Regional Director Kathy Lowdermilk, the organization is behind on its goal, yet still working to raise the money which will have a big impact for the new year. All donations go directly to the over 500 mentor-to-youth matches in the Tri-Cities office.

“Our goal is to make a long-term difference in the lives of the youth,” said Lowdermilk. “We watch as the youth learn how to open up and make friends through communication and trust. They learn the importance of education, making good decisions, and being able to talk things out with words instead of actions. Hopefully, the big and little have made a lifelong friend. After they’ve grown, they’ll look back and see the impact the friendship had on their life.”

It’s a big job to make matches for the littles - the term for the youth enrolled in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Match support specialist Miranda Mitchell first gets to know the volunteers (the adults known as bigs in the program) by inquiring about their previous involvement with children and checking references to keep all of the children safe. When the parent and child are in the interview process, Mitchell finds out what the child is interested in, what their goals are and where they live.

“Matching is a delicate process,” said Lowdermilk. “Matches are mainly based on interests. We want the volunteer and child to enjoy doing the same things. For example, sports enthusiasts will like to go to games, so they’ll build a relationship better.”

The easiest way to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities is to either mail a check to 301 Louis Street Suite 302, Kingsport, TN 37660 or visit TennesseeBig.org. Donations are tax deductible, and donors will receive a gift of recognition.

To find out how to enroll a child or to volunteer as a big, call 423-247-3240.