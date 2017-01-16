Literacy Council of Kingsport announces tutor training session

Well, the Literacy Council of Kingsport invites you to join its team of volunteers in building a stronger community through the power of literacy by tutoring adults who need to improve their literacy skills in order to achieve their individual goals.

Volunteers can tutor during the day or evening for as little as one hour a week.

More than 36 million American adults struggle to read, write, do math and use technology above a third grade level. In Sullivan County, it is estimated over 15,400 adults lack adequate literacy skills. Unfortunately, these adults are often our coworkers, relatives, friends and neighbors who have masked the inability to read for years.

A free training for new adult tutors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Kingsport Public Library with a required tutor orientation and self-paced study to be completed prior to the training. The deadline to register for the training session is Friday, Jan. 20. The pre-requisite one-hour tutor orientation will be held at various times from now through Jan. 20.

The Literacy Council of Kingsport is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides tutoring for adults and qualified children to improve their reading and writing skills and advocates for literacy within the Greater Kingsport community.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or services offered through the Literacy Council of Kingsport, call 423-392-4643 or email lckingsport@gmail.com.