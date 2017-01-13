Milligan seeks examples of servant leadership from the region

In recent years, the college has recognized doctors, teachers, business people and various professionals in the region who exemplify Christian character not only in their church, but in their career and community. The college is now inviting recommendations for the 2017 “Leaders in Christian Service” program.

“This honor is a way to show our students and the larger community just what servant leadership can look like on a daily basis in a variety of careers,” said Beth Anderson, director of Milligan’s Institute for Servant Leadership. “Servant leaders live out their faith in every aspect of their life and are strong Christian examples beyond the walls of the church.”

A complete list of past honorees can be found at www.milligan.edu/LCS.

Anderson said an LCS nominee should display excellence of Christian character; strong Christian example through professional, vocational or volunteer leadership; and evidence of Christian service in the church and community.

Recommendations for the “Leaders in Christian Service” program will be accepted until Feb. 27. The 2017 Leaders in Christian Service ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Memorial Chapel. The service is free and open to the public.

More information and nomination forms are available at www.milligan.edu/LCS or by calling the Institute for Servant Leadership at (423) 461-8316.