This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

PEAK AROUND TOWN:

MAIN STREET

PIZZA COMPANY

After a few weekends in, PEAK - Kingsport Young Professionals are ready to get out for a night of socializing and networking at Main Street Pizza Company. Main Street offers a Farm Fresh menu sourced from their very own River Creek Farm. Their seasonal menu is unique and offers some delicious options, or try one of their always popular pizzas. PEAK members can purchase a Large or Extra Large Pizza and receive $5 Off as part of their PEAK Perks!

242 E. Main Street - 6:30 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado’s for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they’re setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m. also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

ASK YOUR FOLKS

Ask Your Folks is a Chicago-based trio comprised of vocals, guitar, fiddle, and string bass. They began playing together during their freshman year at the DePaul University School of Music. The following year they started playing at farmer’s markets in Chicago and formed Ask Your Folks in 2013. They have taken their large body of original music from the bustle of farmer’s markets, into the intimate settings of house shows, concert series, and radio broadcasts.

Backdraft BBQ will be serving food out front!

151 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

Saturday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

AN EVENING WITH ELVIS

Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Matt Elvis Dollar, and his Million Dollar Band, The Cadillacs, will bring you “An Evening with Elvis.” A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit Matt’s mission trip to Nicaragua in March to bring Jesus to the people of Nicaragua!

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

JACKDAWS

Jackdaw’s 7, presenting Appalachian Alternative music through multi-harmonious vocals, traditional bluegrass instruments paired with classic country interpretation. Sad mournful songs to make Hank smile and tender love songs to make Buddy Holly cry. Jackdaw’s 7 presents with a vintage swagger that’s rare to find. They play with a seasoned ease that comes with years of combined dedication.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.