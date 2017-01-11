Sincerely, Susan: Looking forward to new beginnings

Happy 2017! I am finally able to sit down without my big baby lab/red-bone coon mix Abbey in my lap as she tries to hide from the thunderstorm that just passed. The much welcomed rain is still pounding on the tin roof of the cabin as my two pooches now curl up in their beds and I think about the new year and the time for new beginnings. New goals. New starts.

This morning, I began new books for my morning devotion: “The Artist’s Way Every Day” by Julia Cameron that was given to me by Teresa Estepp, “The 52 Lists Project” by Moorea Seal given to me by Michele Bowman, and “Whispers of Hope” by Beth Moore.

I just completed my 15th year of reading the Bible from Genesis (which, by the way, means beginnings) through Revelation. Fortunately, I have been able to read a different version of Bible each year, this past two while listening to it as well which helps me with the pronunciation of names and places. For the 16th year, I am going to read my NIV study Bible for the second time, but will also read all the commentary and notes associated with each chapter. That means that not only will I have a better understanding of God’s word through commentary of knowledgeable theologians, but that I am going to have to rise earlier to allow more time to study it ... Please wish me success in rising earlier!

With the new year, I am so happy to announce that Sunday Stories contributor Katherine Scoggins is going to take over as the new contact and writer for “Out and About.” Since I moved from Kingsport, it has been challenging to attend area events. Katherine is involved in and familiar with many local organizations and is perfect for attending galas, community/civic gatherings and various social events taking pictures and then writing about them. It will be a perfect match. Sunday Stories will continue to carry those columns on the second and fourth Sunday of the month starting in February. You may contact Katherine at communitynews@timesnews.net to give her information about events, to add an event to the calendar or to invite her to attend. I am thrilled to have been asked to continue writing “Sincerely, Susan” once a month.

On Jan. 20, the nation will hear the swearing in of a new president with all the pomp and circumstance of festivities that occur every four years in celebration. New cabinet members are being selected. Transitions, speculations and observations in Washington are everywhere in the news and social media. Probably the best thing that each one of us can do is pray daily for our new leaders to make wise decisions in protecting our country and freedoms.

Something else that is new is the big dent in the side of my vehicle. It has been years since I have been in a fender bender and, upon leaving the post office recently, a lady accidently backed into my car. So, until it is repaired next week, I have an obvious boo-boo in my 19-year-old classic ~ poor “thang.”

Think about starting the new year by making a commitment to support local events. A couple of fun ones are forthcoming:

Jan. 19-21: The Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “Driving Miss Daisy” at Shabby Allie's Boutique on Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport. Show time is 7 p.m., Jan. 19-20. Tickets are $10. The Jan. 21 show will feature dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets for it are $25. Contact 423-392-8427 or visit http://kingsporttheatre.org/.

February: The YWCA in Bristol is looking for donations of gently used prom dresses in all sizes as well as accessories including purses, shoes and jewelry. “Go Green” and share what you are no longer using. Donations may be made to the YWCA in Bristol at 106 State Street. Contact Tammy Henkel at 423-968-9444 or email t_henkel@ywcabristol.org for more information.

Feb. 3: Party on the Moon will again perform during the 70th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Prepare to party as this popular event continues to grow larger each year. Contact the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce for information and tickets at 423-392-8800 or visit their website at kingsportchamber.org.

Abbey has decided that she needs to be back in my lap as the steady sound of rain falls and I close this column. The opportunity to continue submitting one is an honor with hopes that you as readers will find little nuggets of something worth reading. It has been a privilege to attend so many fascinating events in the Tri-Cities for over two years. The generosities and hospitality extended to me has been greatly appreciated. I have had the pleasure to meet many interesting people, hear their stories, see and learn new things, and then write about them ~ what a treat! Thank you readers for your support, kindnesses and correspondence. You have been a blessing to me as I have experienced new life adventures during some challenging circumstances. I am looking forward to 2017 with good books, new possibilities through our government in the White House, God’s love and my car getting surgery to look normal again. And, though both Georgia and Tennessee won their bowl games and football is over, there is always next season!

Sincerely,

Susan

